‘The Crown’ 2023 Emmy submissions: Which 15 cast members are on the ballot for Season 5? [Exclusive]

Season 5 of “The Crown” has cemented its strategy for the 2023 Emmys, Gold Derby has learned exclusively. (See the complete list of submissions below.) Netflix’s regal series is one of the TV academy’s all-time favorites, winning 21 total Emmys (including Best Drama Series in 2021) from 63 nominations across its first four years. Because the show revamps its cast every two seasons, there is entirely new crop of acting contenders for this year’s awards cycle, with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West as Prince Charles submitted as leads.

In total, 15 cast members have been put forward by the network this year, including six supporting performances: Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Debicki and Pryce were recently recognized at the Golden Globes for these roles, while Debicki also scored a solo bid at the SAG Awards.

SEE ‘The Crown’ Season 6: Netflix debuts first photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Among the seven guest star hopefuls are Claire Foy as Young Queen Elizabeth and Vanessa Kirby as Young Princess Margaret, who both appear in flashbacks. Note that Foy has already taken home two Emmy Awards for this role, for Season 2 (in lead) and Season 4 (in guest). And Kirby earned a 2018 bid in the supporting actress category.

Four of the show’s directors are entering their names for contention: Alex Gabassi (“Mou Mou”), May el-Toukhy (“Annus Horribilis”), Christian Schwochow (“Ipatiev House”) and Erik Richter Strand (“Gunpowder”). And since “The Crown” showrunner Peter Morgan is the only writer, he had to choose one episode to submit, and he went with “Gunpowder.”

The fifth season of “The Crown” streamed all 10 episodes on November 9, 2022. It takes place between 1991 and 1997, and focuses heavily on the crumbling marriage between Diana and Charles in the years before her untimely death. Meanwhile, the Queen begins to revaluate her life in the lead-up to the decommissioning of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

SEE Will Imelda Staunton follow in the footsteps of previous Emmy-winning ‘The Crown’ queens?

Here is the complete list of “The Crown” 2023 Emmy submissions for Season 5:

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Best Drama Actor

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major

Best Drama Guest Actress

Claire Foy as Young Queen Elizabeth

Vanessa Kirby as Young Princess Margaret

Natascha McElhone as Penny Knatchbull

Best Drama Guest Actor

Alex Jennings as Duke of Windsor

Timothy Dalton as Peter Townsend

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Martin Bashir

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Best Drama Directing

Alex Gabassi (“Mou Mou”)

May el-Toukhy (“Annus Horribilis”)

Christian Schwochow (“Ipatiev House”)

Erik Richter Strand (“Gunpowder”)

Best Drama Writing

Peter Morgan (“Gunpowder”)

Best Drama Casting

Robert Sterne

Best Cinematography (One Hour)

“Mou Mou”

“No Woman’s Land”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Mou Mou”

Best Music Supervision

“Mou Mou”

Best Period/Character Hairstyling

“Mou Mou”

Best Period Costumes

“Mou Mou”

Best Drama Picture Editing

“Mou Mou”

“Ipatiev House”

“Gunpowder”

“Decommissioned”

Best Period/Fantasy Production Design

“Ipatiev House”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour)

“Gunpowder”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour)

“Mou Mou”

Best Visual Effects (Single Episode)

“Ipatiev House”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions