‘The Crown’ Emmy contenders explain how Season 5’s costumes and makeup bring ‘a whole new flavor’ [Exclusive]

What sets “The Crown” apart from nearly all other TV dramas, present and past, is that its characters exist in real life and are thus already familiar to most viewers. As the Netflix series has covered the first 45 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign of the United Kingdom (with some embellishments) over five seasons, its costume and makeup teams have continually met the challenge of making the actors appear authentic enough without going too far. In the exclusive video feature above, watch the Emmy contenders explain their work and the cast members offer their thoughts on it.

SEE Will Imelda Staunton follow in the footsteps of previous Emmy-winning ‘The Crown’ queens?

As costume designer Amy Roberts puts it, the newest installment of “The Crown” focuses on “an older royal family where everything’s going really wrong.” The Emmy winner (Best Period Costumes, 2020) goes on to describe the 1990s-set season as “melancholic [and] more autumnal” and says her “color palette kind of echoes [the characters’] sadness.” She also indicates a fondness for her work on Prince Charles (played by Dominic West), who she says “wears the most extraordinary clothes” and is “terrific to dress.”

As part of this season’s completely new, aged-up cast, West admires what the show “has always done so cleverly” in not trying to nail every one of its subject’s physical attributes but instead “sort of evoke them.” Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Charles’ wife, Princess Diana, praises the series’ artists by expressing her feelings that “the essence of these people was alive again on the screen” and that without the work of craftspeople, actors on a project of this kind “do not have the transformation capacity.”

SEE ‘The Crown’ Season 6: Netflix debuts first photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Emmy-nominated hair and makeup designer Cate Hall (Best Period Hairstyling, 2020-2021) describes her thought process behind her work by saying that “every audience member should be freely able to immerse themselves in the story world” and that she strives to facilitate that by “allowing enough space within every transformation for an actor to bring themself to the role.” Lesley Manville, who portrays Princess Margaret, has a distinct appreciation for the way costume and makeup designers work in tandem, saying the combination “can be the hook-in” for her.

Creator and executive producer Peter Morgan gives high praise to the design team, saying he’s “thrilled with what they’ve done” and that their work this season “brings a whole new flavor [that] the show really needs and profits from.” This sentiment is supported by EP Suzanne Mackie, who says that creating the “truthful… yet cinematic and entertaining” series is a “rewarding experience” with results that “speak for themselves.”

“The Crown” is available to stream globally, exclusively on Netflix.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions