‘The Crown’ Season 6: Netflix debuts first photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meet Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On Thursday, Netflix released the first official photos of the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they’ll appear in “The Crown” Season 6 later this year.

Newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were cast as William and Kate – and Netflix teased they’ll appear in the “later episodes of this sixth season.” Season 6 is also the final season of the Emmy Award-winning juggernaut.

“As ‘The Crown’ enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire,” Netflix said in a press release. “As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for ‘The Crown’ begins.”

McVey is making his professional screen debut on “The Crown” but the streaming platform noted he appeared on stage at “The Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios following his graduation from the Drama Centre London in 2021.” McVey is 23 years old.

Bellamy, 19, “was cast as Kate Middleton after submitting an audition tape following a casting call on social media,” Netflix said.

The scenes with McVey and Bellamy were shot in early 2023 in St. Andrews, Scotland and the actors apparently enjoyed “some of the real-life locations that their characters frequented twenty years ago, including the famous Northpoint Cafe where Kate and Prince William met.” Netflix sent along a candid photo of the actors at the location as proof of said enjoyment.

Check out the photos of “The Crown” Season 6 below. The show will return later this year with new episodes starring 2023 Emmy contenders Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

