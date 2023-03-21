Oscar-winning ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo The Daniels head to a galaxy far, far away

The Oscar-winning writing-directing unit of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, whimsically known as Daniels, have yet to trade in their golden chit and announce their next project. But with 2022’s juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All At Once” winning Best Picture, Best Director(s), Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress (for Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (for Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (for Ke Huy Quan), and Best Editing (for Paul Rogers), plus four additional nominations, on top of being A24’s most successful outing at the box office with a $107 million worldwide gross, you can imagine the sky’s the limit for these two.

Wisely looking to alleviate some of the “what’s next??!” pressure, the pair already have their next credit in the pipeline, at least according to the trades. Similar to a recording artist following up their career-making hit album with “a live one,” Daniels has (have?) already completed at least one episode of an upcoming Star Wars series, “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.”

Details on this show remain few, but what’s known is that it stars Jude Law and was created by “Spider-Man” filmmaker Jon Watts. The series is set during the “New Republic” era, which, if I may consult my Nerd-to-English Dictionary, means it takes place after “Return of the Jedi” but before “The Force Awakens.” That’s a nice chunk of time, but it could very well end up being concurrent with Disney+’s big hit “The Mandalorian.” (But not during “Andor,” that’s set way before. Please be sure to take notes on all this, there’s going to be a quiz.)

Amusingly enough, what’s known about “Skeleton Crew” is that, apart from Law’s character, the series will focus mostly on kids/early teens, and the story was pitched as “‘The Goonies’ meets ‘Star Wars’.” Of course, Daniels’s “EEAAO” star Ke Huy Quan is one of the key players in the original “Goonies.”

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is on Disney+’s 2023 calendar, and production concluded in January.

Official Daniels news of a follow-up feature film should not take too long. The biggest names in town right now have a five-year deal with Universal Pictures. And with their old partners, A24—which distributed “EEAAO” and their earlier curiosity “Swiss Army Man”—they set up a television comedy series at Showtime called “Mason” starring Steven Yeun and comedian Nathan Min. There hasn’t been much talk of that since last August, however.

