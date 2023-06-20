‘The Deepest Breath’ trailer: Netflix doc tells the heartbreaking story of free-diving tragedy [Watch]

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary “The Deepest Breath” on Tuesday. The new film, out next month on the streaming service, tells the heartbreaking true story of champion freediver Alessia Zecchini and her coach and safety expert Stephen Keenan, two people “destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world.” Told through archival footage and interviews, “The Deepest Breath” unfolds in almost real-time.

“I wanted the film to feel like going through life, not knowing anything until it happened,” director Laura McGann told Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday. “That way I could let viewers grow with Alessia and Steve, getting to know them organically.”

“The Deepest Breath” debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews.

“The world can probably be divided into two camps of people: those who will watch ‘The Deepest Breath,’ a heart-pumping documentary on the extreme sport of free-diving, and understand the dangerous pull of the big blue, and those for whom it might be the most nightmarish vicarious trip into the ocean since ‘Jaws,’” Guy Lodge wrote in his review for Variety. “Both factions, however, are likely to be compelled by Laura McGann’s handsomely produced crowdpleaser, which employs startling underwater photography and some canny reconstruction to make immediate on screen a potentially obscure calling. The human narrative it finds amid this spectacle, however, is a little less persuasive, marred by an ill-advised decision to play life-and-death scenarios for suspense.”

“In the most literal sense, ‘The Deepest Breath’ is a breathtaking documentary, one filled with eye-popping visuals, thrilling competitions, and a deftly presented love story,” Daniel Fienberg wrote for The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though the doc’s storytelling has an approach to twistiness that I’m finding increasingly irritating every time it’s used, the sheer volume of visceral responses produced by ‘The Deepest Breath’ is hard to deny. Think ‘Free Solo’ in descent, with shades of last year’s Sundance hit ‘Fire of Love,’ and you’ll have a sense of the nervous and occasionally exhilarating rush that accompanies this film.”

Audiences can check out “The Deepest Breath” starting on July 19.

