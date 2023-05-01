Netflix renews ‘The Diplomat’ for Season 2

The Netflix drama “The Diplomat” will return for a second season, the streaming service announced on Monday.

According to a press release, “The Diplomat” had 57.48 million view hours during its first weekend. The political drama, which premiered on April 20, “appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries,” Netflix wrote. The show stars Keri Russell.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2,” Jinny Howe, the vice president of drama series at Netflix, said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you, Netflix for giving us another shot,” Russell, who is also an executive producer, said in her own statement.

Added Debora Cahn, the creator, showrunner, and executive producer, “We had such a great time making ‘The Diplomat.’ And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

“The Diplomat” ends its first season on a massive cliffhanger. Cahn, who was previously a producer on “The West Wing,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Homeland,” said it was her specific intention to leave the viewers wanting more. “I wanted to bring together all of the different dynamics of the political relationships and the personal relationships in one event that splits apart all at the same time,” Cahn said to Netflix’s Tudum website.

All episodes of “The Diplomat” are streaming now on Netflix.

