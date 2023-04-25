‘The Equalizer 3’ trailer: Denzel Washington takes his vendatta against bad guys to Italy [Watch]

Denzel Washington is ready to say ciao to a surplus of mafia goons in the upcoming Sony movie “The Equalizer 3.”

One day after debuting at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night, Sony released the trailer for Washington’s latest violent revenge thriller to the general public. The teaser promises this is the franchise’s final chapter.

Here’s the synopsis:

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

Once again, Antoine Fuqua directs Washington in this film. The pair have become frequent collaborators: “The Equalizer 3” is the fifth time Washington and Fuqua have worked together — following the first two “Equalizer” films, “The Magnificent Seven” remake, and “Training Day,” which won Washington his first and only Best Actor Oscar. The only other director who has worked with Washington as much is the late Tony Scott, who also made five films with the star. While we’re on the subject of Scott, “The Equalizer 3” also features Elle Fanning, who starred opposite Washington in Scott’s “Man on Fire.”

“I think I was talking to Denzel,” Fuqua said last year about casting the reunion. “We were on the phone just talking about [‘The Equalizer 3’], and ‘Man on Fire’ came up, talking about [late director Tony Scott], and we had talked about [his] birthday was coming, I believe, and Dakota [Fanning] came up, and I was, “How old is Dakota now?” And we were like, “Oh yeah, she’s about the right age,” and I said, “That would be cool to bring her back.” So, that’s how it sort of happened, and then I met with her, and I loved her as soon as I walked in the room and met her. I mean, she’s a great actress, but you meet people. She’s incredible.”

“The Equalizer 3” is out on September 1.

