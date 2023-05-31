‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti says no one can do it like Ezra Miller

Despite the multiverse in which The Flash and other characters of DC Comics live, film director Andy Muschietti says there’s no one else who can play the character besides Ezra Miller. What’s more, if Muschietti is tapped to make a sequel (which is not a given, for a host of reasons) he says he’ll only do it with Miller in the role.

The 49-year-old Argentine director of films like “It” and “Mama” gave a podcast interview in which he said, “If [a sequel] happens, yes, I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Producer and co-writer (and Andy’s sister) Barbara Muschietti added, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

This would not be much of a story if not for a few factors. The most obvious is that, between shooting the film and its long time on the shelf, Miller went on a bit of a rampage of what can be modestly summed up as bad behavior. The performer has done no publicity for the film, and is said to be addressing their mental health.

Then there’s the fact that the movie itself, without getting into spoilers, is all about the Multiverse—hence the appearance of Michael Keaton as Batman. It purposely concludes in a way where a neat handoff to another actor could work. Or not! Behind the scenes, we know that producers James Gunn and Peter Safran have now taken control of DC Studios, and once “Blue Beetle” and “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” come out this August and December, the slate is wiped clean, setting the stage for “Superman: Legacy” in 2025. (“Joker: Folie à Deux” and any continuation of Robert Pattinson’s Batman exist in pocket universes, naturally, and don’t count.)

