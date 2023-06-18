‘The Flash’ ending and its shocking cameo were only shot earlier this year

The piece contains major spoilers for “The Flash,” now in theaters.

This time, he avoided the Bat nipples.

In the final moments of “The Flash,” none other than George Clooney makes a shocking appearance as Bruce Wayne, a cheeky bit of stunt casting that brought Clooney back to the superhero franchise 26 years after his infamous stint as the Caped Crusader in “Batman & Robin.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney’s appearance was part of reshoots conducted on the film earlier this year after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Films from the prior regime. The initial incarnation of the finale included “The Flash” stars Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle, who, respectively, played Batman and Supergirl in the film but died fighting back against General Zod (Michael Shannon) in the main story. But that ending was scrapped when the corporate leadership changed last year, and a second attempt put together Calle, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

However, when Gunn and Safran took the reins of DC Films, they thought Clooney’s return might be a perfect button to the film. “The Flash” plays with time and space – so much so that Keaton and Ben Affleck both appear as Batman and Nicolas Cage even briefly shows up as Superman, a reference to the scrapped Tim Burton film that could’ve starred Cage as the Man of Steel. At the film’s end, Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) resets the timeline but with one tweak to help prove his father’s innocence. All seems right with the world until Barry gets a call from Bruce Wayne – and rather than Affleck’s version of the character showing up to say hello, it’s Clooney’s take. “Who the fuck is this guy?” Barry asks with incredulity.

“Clooney was brought up as a long shot, but Gunn and Safran jumped on the notion,” The Hollywood Reporter scribe Borys Kit wrote in his story over the weekend on the cameo. “The duo reached out to Clooney’s agent at CAA, Bryan Lourd, showing him a cut of the mostly finished film. He liked it and then showed it to Clooney. Clooney liked it and agreed to be a part of it.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney and Miller shot the scene on the Warner Bros. lot in January. The sequence marked Miller’s first time on the set since the actor apologized for a string of troubling and problematic legal issues that resulted in arrests and criminal charges.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, said in August of 2022. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

According to the THR sources, “Miller was in top form that day” and the actor received some “encouraging advice about handling being in the public eye and behaving in public” from Clooney.

That Clooney would agree to play Bruce Wayne again is shocking due to Clooney’s well-documented disdain for “Batman & Robin.” The 1997 feature grossed just over $107 million in North America and was widely considered a massive financial and creature failure.

“It’s a pretty horrendous film,” Clooney said in 2000. “[Director] Joel Schumacher is a good friend of mine. [Screenwriter] Akiva Goldsman, who wrote it, is a very close friend of mine. None of us really did it right.”

In December 2020, Clooney told Howard Stern, that thinking about “Batman & Robin” “physically hurts.”

“The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman — who’s won the Oscar for writing since then [for ‘A Beautiful Mind’] — he wrote the screenplay. And it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you. I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you,” Clooney said. “Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work.’ We all whiffed on that one.”

In 2021, Clooney said “Batman & Robin” was such a mark on his resume that he wouldn’t even let his wife, Amal Clooney, or their children watch the feature.

“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” Clooney said. “It’s bad when your 4-year-old kid goes, ‘This sucks.’ That could be painful.”

In that same interview, Clooney also revealed no one from “The Flash” reached out to him to appear in the film. If only he knew what fate awaited him a year later.

