‘The Flash’ first reactions: ‘Tremendous,’ ‘believe the hype,’ and ‘one of the best’ superhero movies ever

The Flash
Warner Bros.

Don’t expect the hype for “The Flash” to slow down. 

Following months of breathless advanced praise for the film from folks like DC Films boss James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and potentially even Tom Cruise, journalists and junketeers got to see the first public screening of the superhero film and added their huzzahs to the din of excitement.

On Tuesday night at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Warner Bros. debuted “The Flash” for theater owners and select media. According to Variety, “the finished product elicited plenty of cheers, laughs and maybe a few tears in the room at Caesars Palace.”

Indeed, the first wave of reaction tweets expressed wide-eyed awe and astonishment. Here’s one example from Fandago’s Erik Davis: “Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more.”

Here’s another take: “‘The Flash’ is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time.”

Those reactions sound similar to what Gunn and Zaslav had to say about their project. “It’s one of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen. [Director] Andy Muschietti did an amazing job,” Gunn, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker who took over as the creative leader for DC properties, said earlier this year. 

On Tuesday during the Warner Bros. presentation, Zaslav relayed that he had watched “The Flash” three times already and called it one of the best superhero movies he’s ever seen.

Even Cruise apparently fell under its spell. Back in March, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Cruise had allegedly asked to see “The Flash” and “loved it so much that he cold-called the movie’s director, Andy Muschietti, to rave about it.”

All of that is good news for theater owners and Warner Bros. itself. “The Flash” was besieged by controversy due to star Ezra Miller’s legal problems and problematic behavior. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, said in a statement last year he was going to seek treatment for what they called “complex mental health issues.” In January of this year, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass for an incident that happened in 2022. They are now serving a one-year probation.

“The Flash” stars Miller and a host of recognizable DC faces, including Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and more. The film is due in theaters on June 16, so let these tweets serve as an appetizer for what’s to come.

 

 

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

2023 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
box office Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
box office Creed III
Scream VI
View
Gallery

More News from GoldDerby

Loading