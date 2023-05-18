Stephen King gives thumbs up to ‘The Flash’

King of Genre Fiction Stephen King has weighed in on DC Studios’s forthcoming summer tentpole “The Flash.” The creator of “Carrie,” “The Stand,” and, I dunno, that one about the killer car, took to his Twitter account to say the following:

“I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don’t care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

Now, Stephen King is in a position in life in which he doesn’t have to do favors for anybody, and it’s not like a major studio is dangling sneak peeks at him with an understanding that he’ll give praise on social media. (Just so you know, some of the Instagram influencers you follow are actually contractually obligated to give non-negative reaction posts when they attend movie screenings. They don’t get money, but they ensure their next invite, and there are often goodie bags. This is an actual thing.)

But it is worth pointing out that “The Flash” is directed by Andy Muschietti — the Argentinian filmmaker who took King’s 1986 novel “It” and split it into two features for a combined $1.168 billion — giving King a bit of a personal attachment to the film and its mastermind.

It isn’t just King, however, who has said nice things about the Ezra Miller-led superhero picture co-starring Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, and Kiersey Clemons. Movie-lover Tom Cruise didn’t tweet about it, but it was quickly made known to the press that he’s a fan, too. (Cruise is very much a Paramount man, so to come out cheering for a Warner Bros. Discovery film isn’t necessarily a given.)

Also, the 4,000 or so people who filled The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in late April got a look, and while reviews remain verboten, “reactions” were mostly positive.

“The Flash” is out in theaters June 16. In August, DC will release “Blue Beetle,” and, in December, we’ll see the long-delayed “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” After that, the page turns to the James Gunn and Peter Safran-produced slate of DC movies, beginning with “Superman: Legacy” in 2025. (Unless you count “Joker: Folie À Deux” in October 2024, which you should not, because that is in a pocket universe because DC Comics will always be complicated like that, it is their birthright.)

