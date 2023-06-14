‘The Flash’ director says Tom Cruise endorsement was ‘a confidence boost’

“The Flash” has received high praise from folks like Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav and newly installed DC Films co-chief James Gunn. But for “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti, one of the best endorsements of the project came from the legendary star who “saved Hollywood’s ass.”

That would be Tom Cruise, of course. In March, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Cruise had seen the film after meeting with Zaslav about something unrelated to the film earlier this year. “Cruise was so taken by what he saw that soon after, he reached out to Muschietti,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit wrote at the time. “It was a call out of the blue for the director. Cruise is said to have raved about the movie, saying something to the effect that ‘Flash’ is ‘everything you want in a movie’ and ‘this is the kind of movie we need now,’ according to insiders.”

Speaking now, with “The Flash” out in theaters this week, Muschietti told Games Radar that Cruise’s approval “was a confidence boost if anything.”

Producer Barbara Muschietti, Andy’s sister, added, “It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies.”

“The Flash” stars Ezra Miller in the title role and features both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman. Other stars include Michael Shannon and Ron Livingston. Cruise’s take on the film puts him on the higher end of the reviews – “The Flash” has a 71 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but an audience score of 95 percent thus far.

