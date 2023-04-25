New ‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with a heavy dose of Michael Keaton’s Batman [Watch]

Just hours before Warner Bros. premiered “The Flash” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the studio released a brand-new trailer for the superhero project with the embattled Ezra Miller in the title role.

The new teaser comes months after the film’s Super Bowl spot. While that trailer went heavy on Miller’s Barry Allen, the new spot hinges on Michael Keaton’s Batman return. The actor, who played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns” is back in the cape and cowl for the first time in decades. “You want to get nuts?” Keaton’s Batman asks in the new trailer, an echo back to his memorable line from the original “Batman.” “Let’s get nuts.”

Here’s the official “The Flash” synopsis:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“It” and “Mama” filmmaker Andy Muschietti directs “The Flash” with a script credited to “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson, with a story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) and Joby Harold (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Army of the Dead”).

Miller was originally cast as The Flash by Zack Snyder in “Justice League.” The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has been mired in controversy and legal trouble for the last couple of years but said in 2022 that they were seeking mental health support. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in 2022. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Speaking at CinemaCon on Tuesday, Muschietti said Miller was “one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with.” The filmmaker added, “Every tool in the toolkit… [Miller] is an incredible comedian, and [has] all the action required for a big spectacle like this.”

“The Flash” debuts on June 16 but the first reactions from the CinemaCon screening will break online on Tuesday evening.

