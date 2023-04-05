‘The Good Fight’ finale: From WGA nominee to Emmy contender?

When the Writers Guild of America announced their 2023 nominations, the Episodic Drama category featured installments from juggernaut contenders “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark” and breakout series “Bad Sisters” and “Severance.” It also featured one surprise — and absolutely inspired — entry: the series finale of Paramount+’s “The Good Fight.” Written by series co-creators Michelle King and Robert King, the episode is the first of this critically-acclaimed legal drama and political satire to earn a nomination from the guild. Could that unexpected bid signal another surprise nomination at the upcoming Emmy Awards?

Both the WGA and the Emmys have certainly shown their appreciation for the Kings before for “The Good Wife,” the predecessor series to “The Good Fight.” At the Emmys, they earned their first Drama Writing nomination for the pilot back in 2010 and a bookend bid for the series finale “End” in 2016. The latter nomination was certainly unexpected: even though the episode generated a lot of buzz for the return of Josh Charles’ beloved character and an infamous slap, the show had previously had a gradual decline in support from the television academy, as they dropped it in Drama Series after two seasons and had only ever nominated the first-ever episode in writing before.

The writers guild has always seemed to support “The Good Wife,” though, even if they ironically never nominated the same episodes as the Emmys. From the first season, they chose the episode “Boom” penned by Ted Humphrey in 2011. It took them until the phenomenal fifth season to re-nominate the show in this category, recognizing the all-time great installment “Hitting the Fan” in 2014 and, in the next cycle, giving the win to the Kings’ “The Last Call” in 2015. For the sixth season, they recognized them again for “Mind’s Eye” in 2016, but then they snubbed the series finale. Given their recurring appreciation for “The Good Wife,” it was shocking that they never once recognized its sequel, neither for its topical premiere episode in 2017, nor for its buzzy fourth-season episode from 2020 that skewered the liberal fantasy of Hillary Clinton beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. But just as the show signed off with a series-best episode, it earned a farewell bid.

The guild nomination doesn’t necessarily guaranteed Emmy recognition, though. Looking back on the Episodic Drama category in recent years, many of the WGA’s more adventurous picks have been overlooked by the television academy. In 2022, for instance, they nominated installments from “1883” and “New Amsterdam,” neither of which have ever been nominated for a writing Emmy, plus episodes of “The Morning Show,” “Succession,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” that either weren’t submitted on the Emmy ballot or were not nominated. Other series that have recently earned bids in this category that didn’t reap corresponding Emmy noms include “Raised by Wolves” (2021), “Ray Donovan” (2020), “The OA” (2020), “The Affair” (2019), and “Good Behavior” (2018).

But the guild nomination does at the very least signal an awareness and appreciation of “The Good Fight” series finale, especially from an awards body that hadn’t yet recognized the show in one of its top categories. The explosive final episode found the historically Black law firm at the heart of the show getting targeted by white supremacists on the eve of Trump announcing his 2024 re-election campaign. The audacious ending — complete with tearful goodbyes between Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald’s characters and a hail of gunfire — did indeed receive a lot of coverage and acclaim, from postmortems with the Kings and Baranski in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Variety, and elsewhere, and rave reviews in Vulture, Entertainment Weekly, and in other outlets. In this regard, the WGA bid is a sign of how much the industry respects the Kings, and it could be a bellwether that they might want to nominate them for the Emmy once again.

