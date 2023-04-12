‘The Great’ Season 3 trailer: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult try couples therapy [Watch]

Catherine and Peter are going to try and work this out.

On Wednesday, Hulu released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Great,” which shows its lead couple (played by 2022 Emmy nominees Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult) attempting a royal version of couples’ therapy. It doesn’t seem all that promising. Here’s the official logline provided by Hulu:

Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

“The Great” returns to Hulu on May 12. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning and Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoffand, Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Ron West and Josh Kesselman.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions