‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ trailer introduces Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird [Watch]

Happy Hunger Games again.

On Thursday, Lionsgate debuted the first trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” a prequel to the blockbuster Jennifer Lawrence franchise based on the novel by Suzanne Collins.

As its set years before the original films, cast members Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson won’t appear in the forthcoming adaptation. But this new entry in the franchise from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” and “Part 2” director Francis Lawrence has many ties to the life and times of Katniss Everdeen.

Based on Collins’ book, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” focuses on the early days of Coriolanus Snow, who was played in the earlier series of films by Donald Sutherland. Here, Tom Blyth has the Snow role paired with “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from Katniss’ home of District 12.

Here’s the plot summary:

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

In keeping with the franchise’s earlier films – which included the likes of Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, and Julianne Moore among many other top names – Francis Lawrence has assembled an all-star cast for “Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes,” including Oscar winner Viola Davis, Emmy winner Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman, “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, and “West Side Story” star Josh Andres Rivera (who played Chino in the Steven Spielberg film).

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” is out November 17. Watch the trailer below if you feel like the odds are ever in your favor.

