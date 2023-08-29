‘The Idol’ won’t return for Season 2

“The Idol” is over.

On Monday, HBO announced the collaboration between Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will not move forward with a second season despite previous suggestions that more episodes were indeed possible.

“’The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” said an HBO spokesperson in a statement to Variety. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

“The Idol” has been a lightning rod for controversy for months. Back in March, before HBO dated “The Idol” for its June 4 debut, Rolling Stone published a report that alleged the production had been a “shitshow” with a budget that spun out of control after Levinson and Tesfaye decided to reconfigure the show while filming. That decision led to the exit of original series director Amy Seimetz amid a major creative overhaul in the spring of 2022.

“I went into ‘The Idol’ thinking that this might be an interesting collaboration, but I left it pretty convinced that [Levinson] is not quite collaborative,” a source claimed to Rolling Stone. “It’s really frustrating seeing Amy doing her damn best to turn around some kind of product that she can be somewhat proud of to HBO… and then [for HBO] to turn around and have Sam get essentially a blank check to turn it into ‘Euphoria Season Three with pop stars’ is extremely, extremely frustrating.”

At the time, HBO and lead star Lily-Rose Depp quickly pushed back on that characterization.

“The creators and producers of ‘The Idol’ have been working hard to create one of HBO’s most exciting and provocative original programs. The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change,” a rep for HBO said in a statement. “Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew. We look forward to sharing ‘The Idol’ with audiences soon.”

Depp, meanwhile, called Levinson the “best director” she’d ever worked with. “Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input, and opinions more valued. Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way – it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it,” she added. “He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated.”

Then, after the show debuted to poor reviews, rumors ran rampant online that “The Idol” would be canceled by HBO. But the network said at the time that nothing had been decided. “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of ‘The Idol’ has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night,” the network said in a statement back in June.

But while the show won’t return, that doesn’t mean it was always planned to be a one-season show. “It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a Season 2, and until we hear differently, that’s the plan,” “The Idol” actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph told Vulture after the season finale. “But I know it hasn’t been, like, officially announced. But definitely when we ended, from what I know, HBO has been very pleased and into it and there hasn’t been anything against it yet, to be like, ‘No, we’re pulling the plug.’”

