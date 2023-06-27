‘The Idol’ star Da’Vine Joy Randolph refutes toxic set reports: ‘I just didn’t connect with any of it’

“The Idol” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph said in a new interview that reports of the show’s toxic and tumultuous set were not something she experienced during production.

“I just didn’t connect with any of it,” Randolph told Vulture when asked about a report published by Rolling Stone in March that alleged the Sam Levinson series had gone “off the rails.” “I’ve worked enough in this industry, though I have a very young career, that the moment I would have felt like, ‘Hmmm, something’s wrong …’ I would have been like, ‘Get me out of here!’ I’m grown! I’m in my 30s! I get it, rumors, blah, blah, blah. But I promise you, I would not have done this project at this stage in my life if that was the case.”

The Rolling Stone expose claimed the production had been a “shitshow” with a budget that spun out of control after Levinson and co-creator and star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye decided to reconfigure the show while filming. That decision led to the exit of original series director Amy Seimetz amid a major creative overhaul in the spring of 2022.

“I went into ‘The Idol’ thinking that this might be an interesting collaboration, but I left it pretty convinced that [Levinson] is not quite collaborative,” a source claimed to Rolling Stone. “It’s really frustrating seeing Amy doing her damn best to turn around some kind of product that she can be somewhat proud of to HBO… and then [for HBO] to turn around and have Sam get essentially a blank check to turn it into ‘Euphoria Season Three with pop stars’ is extremely, extremely frustrating.”

HBO and series star Lily-Rose Depp quickly pushed back on that characterization at the time. “The creators and producers of ‘The Idol’ have been working hard to create one of HBO’s most exciting and provocative original programs. The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change,” a rep for HBO said in a statement. “Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew. We look forward to sharing ‘The Idol’ with audiences soon.”

Depp, meanwhile, called Levinson – who also created the blockbuster HBO show “Euphoria” – the “best director” she’d ever worked with. “Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input, and opinions more valued. Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way – it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it,” she added. “He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated.”

In her interview with Vulture, Randolph suggested the idea that the show’s cast would have stuck around if the production was so messy didn’t necessarily hold water.

“I’ll just say this: I don’t think there’d be any way possible for them to have gotten the product they did if it was toxic. The cast would have quit and left. That never happened,” Randolph said, before suggesting there might have been issues with “The Idol” before Levinson took over and reshot the series.

“I just think it’s kind of how the world is, or maybe one person felt that in another iteration of it. But overall, in part two, the second iteration, whatever we want to call it — that was not my experience,” she added. “And I didn’t observe that to be other people’s experience. I can’t speak for other people, but the way we shot it, we were all there just about every day. In this community-like ensemble shooting, I don’t think I had any days off, really. Maybe two or three, collectively. So I think I have a pretty good gauge of the tone and the atmosphere. Part two was done because they really wanted something good, and didn’t want to just get it done.”

“The Idol” was slammed by critics after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and while it was reported to have been a six-episode season, the show will end its current run this weekend with its fifth episode. Randolph said while Season 2 hadn’t been announced just yet, the cast and crew anticipate that the series will return for more episodes at some point.

“It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a Season 2, and until we hear differently, that’s the plan,” she told Vulture. “But I know it hasn’t been, like, officially announced. But definitely when we ended, from what I know, HBO has been very pleased and into it and there hasn’t been anything against it yet, to be like, ‘No, we’re pulling the plug.’”

