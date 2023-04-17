‘The Idol’: New trailer and release date revealed as HBO gives us more of Sam Levinson’s ‘Euphoria’ follow-up [Watch]

Gimme more: On Monday, HBO debuted the official trailer for its controversial and Cannes Film Festival-bound series “The Idol” with Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in starring roles.

The show comes from Tesfaye and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, who is credited as the director and co-writer (along with Tesfaye and fellow co-creator Reza Fahim). The flashy teaser is accompanied by the Britney Spears song “Gimme More,” an entirely appropriate choice for a series about a global pop superstar. Here’s the official synopsis:

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

In addition to Depp and Tesfaye, the show stars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

“The Idol” has been in development since 2021 and has gone through its fair share of controversy over the last two years. Originally, filmmaker Amy Seimetz was hired to direct all the episodes but she exited the show in the midst of a creative overhaul last April. “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series,” told Deadline last year.

Then last month, Rolling Stone published a report about the show which alleged the production had spun out of control due to budget overruns and questionable sexual content. But HBO and Depp quickly denied the allegations in the Rolling Stone piece.

“The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change,” HBO said in a statement. “Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”

In her own statement, Depp went out of her way to praise Levinson. “Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with,” she said. “Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued. Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way – it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it. He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated.”

Tesfaye also denied the report indirectly by posting a clip from “The Idol” that mocked Rolling Stone.

“The Idol” will premiere as an out-of-competition title at the Cannes Film Festival in May before it arrives on HBO beginning Sunday, June 4.

