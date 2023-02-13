Will Emmys be friendlier to ‘The Last of Us’ than they were to ‘The Walking Dead’?

“The Last of Us” has proved successful for HBO, increasing its viewing audience from week to week. And it has already been renewed for a second season. But how will it do at the Emmys? Under most circumstances a show this successful, with reviews this good, and on a network this awards-friendly would be a safe bet for major recognition. But the academy has been skittish around zombies, as evidenced by the mixed results for “The Walking Dead,” which was also a pop culture phenom on an awards-magnet network (AMC). Can “The Last of Us” break into top categories?

“The Walking Dead” has only won two Emmys during its run, which ended last November after 11 seasons. It was awarded for its prosthetic makeup in 2011 and 2012, with additional nominations through the years for visual effects, sound, and stunts. But it never broke into the top fields like acting, writing, directing, and Best Drama Series.

A lot has changed since “The Walking Dead” started, though. The TV academy has been more open to sci-fi and fantasy, embracing everything from robots (“Westworld”) to dragons (“Game of Thrones”) to aliens (“The Mandalorian”). They’ve even dabbled in horror by nominating “Stranger Things” for Best Drama Series multiple times. And all of that is without the added climate implications that could make “The Last of Us” resonate with voters even more: it’s about a world where a fungus has evolved to adapt to warmer temperatures, allowing it to take over human bodies.

As of this writing “The Last of Us” ranks fifth in our racetrack odds for Best Drama Series based on the combined predictions of more than 1,000 Gold Derby users already. That makes it a likely nominee in that top category. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are also likely lead-acting nominees for the show by our current estimations. And the series was developed for television by Craig Mazin, who not long ago wrote the 10-time Emmy-winning limited series “Chernobyl,” another horrifying story with real-world scientific implications.

So “The Last of Us” seems to have all the right ingredients for Emmy success. We’ll see if voters are still squeamish.

