HBO Max will stream this week’s ‘The Last of Us’ two days early

Like a good running back looking upfield, HBO’s current sensation “The Last of Us” is nimble on its feet. The hit series, which normally airs on Sunday evenings, is well aware that a certain superior bowl is happening over at CBS this week, so will deploy its streaming option. HBO Max, which usually makes “The Last of Us” (and most other shows) available to stream as it airs linearly on HBO, will release the ball that is Episode 5 two days earlier, thus blitzing the audience, and beating the spread.

Okay, we may have mixed our football metaphors there, but I think you understand. You can stream the show two days early. If you are one of those people who only have traditional HBO, you can watch it as it airs during its usual time, but you may end up missing the final minutes of the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles. If you are in a wacky time zone (anyone reading in Guam?) you might even be forced to miss Rihanna’s halftime show.

“The Last of Us,” the Craig Mazin-developed adaptation of Neil Druckman’s end-of-the-world video game is currently gaining in popularity week-to-week, making it something of a current cultural sensation. Pedro Pascal, the series’s star, hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, in which he poked fun at his central role in a prestige drama based on a video game. In case you missed it, here’s a look at Pascal starring in “Mario Kart.”

In addition to Pascal, “The Last of Us” stars Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman, plus Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and Troy Baker.

