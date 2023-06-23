‘The Last of Us’ without Pedro Pascal? Matthew McConaughey was in the running

HBO’s hit action-drama “The Last of Us” is set in a world similar to ours that has undergone a catastrophe, so it’s not hard to imagine one more. What if the popular video game adaptation did not star the internet’s Daddy (or is he a Zaddy? Do we still have Zaddies?) Pedro Pascal? Before you grab your smelling salts, you must know that this isn’t mere speculation. Indeed, the series co-creator, Craig Mazin, recently went on Josh Horowitz’s podcast “Happy Sad Confused” and said there were, indeed, other actors in the mix. And one of them was Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey.

Mazin said that it never got past the initial talks phase, though. “It was more of a, ‘Hey, here’s something to talk about,’” he said. “Pedro was on our list from the start. We were told he was unavailable, and then as we were floundering about a little bit, I got a call from his [McConaughey’s] agent who said, ‘You know, he actually might be available.’”

Mazin quickly added that Pascal was all-in from the day he got the script. The creator of “Chernobyl” and writer of various ‘The Hangover” films kvetched that usually you send something to a performer and you are lucky if they read it within a month. “I sent it on a Friday, Saturday morning I get a call…he loves it, he wants to get on a Zoom.”

Despite saying that “McConaughey is an amazing actor,” Mazin concluded that “it would have been different, and I like the [version] that we made, so what can I say, I think it worked out.”

The HBO series was renewed in January and is a top contender for numerous nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

