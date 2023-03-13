‘The Last of Us’ will likely last for more than two seasons

“The Last of Us” has already been renewed for Season 2, but we’ve now learned that Season 2 won’t be the last of it, according to creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

In an interview with British GQ, Mazin and Druckmann said that their adaptation of “The Last of Us Part II” – the sequel to the video game on which Season 1 is based – will be broken up into “more than one season.”

“The Last of Us” was renewed for Season 2 shortly after the series premiere. HBO has not officially renewed it beyond that. At the time the renewal was announced, fans assumed that the second season would be the last, even though “Part II” tells an even more expansive story than the original game and would have to be compressed to fit into a nine-episode season. But based on how successful Season 1 has been – its premiere was HBO’s second-most-watched series premiere since 2010, behind “House of the Dragon,” and its popularity has only climbed since then – it’s likely that HBO will give Mazin and Druckmann however long they need to tell the story. It could be two more seasons, or it could be three. The producers won’t say exactly. “But more than one is factually correct,” Mazin told GQ.

Season 2 is being written right now, and no timeline for when it comes out has been established. But according to Druckmann, the process is going well. “There’s more trust, there’s more of a shorthand, I know that I’m working with my friend, that even when we have some very strong disagreements, it’s always light,” Druckmann said of working on Season 2 with Mazin. “I’ve been in so many situations, where if you disagree with someone, it feels like life or death. The process here is really a joy.”

“Part II” tells a story of revenge that follows Ellie and a new character named Abby, set five years after the events of the first game/Season 1. The PlayStation game came out in 2020, seven years after the original, and also received acclaim from critics and fans alike. Bella Ramsey will return as Ellie for Season 2, as will Pedro Pascal as Joel. Abby has not been cast yet, but it will be big news when it happens.

