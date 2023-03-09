Jennifer Garner looks for answers in Apple’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ trailer [Watch]

You’re going to want to remember “The Last Thing He Told Me.” On Thursday, Apple TV+ released a gripping new trailer for the Reese Witherspoon-produced limited series ahead of its April 14 premiere.

Jennifer Garner stars in the thriller series, which is based on the massively popular novel of the same name by Laura Dave, which sold two million copies in the U.S. alone. Garner plays Hannah, a woman who lives on a houseboat in Sausalito with her husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Her perfect life is upended when Owen goes missing, leaving a trail of strange clues behind for Hannah and her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice), with whom Hannah doesn’t have much of a relationship. Hannah and Bailey are forced to get closer as they try to figure out what happened, and learn that they don’t really know this man they love at all.

The series was created by Dave and her husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer, who executive-produce alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Olivia Newman (“Where the Crawdads Sing”) directs the pilot episode, and the all-female director lineup for the series includes Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, and Lila Neugebauer. The cast also includes Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim.

The seven-episode series premieres Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.

