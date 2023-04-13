Dracula goes sailing in spooky trailer for ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ [Watch]

Universal loves its Dracula movies.

With “Renfield” out in theaters this week – with Nicolas Cage playing the blood-sucking monster legend – the studio has debuted a new trailer for “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” which Universal notes is based on a single chapter of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel.

“Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The new film, out in August, is directed by André Øvredal (“Mortal” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”) and written by “Escape Room” screenwriter Bragi F. Schut and “Bullet Train” screenwriter Zak Olkewicz.

“Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew,” continues the synopsis. (Spoilers, potentially, but the title itself allows for the notion that the ship and its crew won’t make it out of the movie alive.)

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” stars Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and also features Aisling Franciosi (“Game of Thrones,” “The Nightingale”), Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”), David Dastmalchian (“Dune”), Jon Jon Briones (“Ratched”), Stefan Kapicic (the “Deadpool” films, “Better Call Saul”), Nikolai Nikolaeff (“Stranger Things”), and Javier Botet (the “It” films).

You can watch the trailer here:

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is out on August 11, 2023.

