Watch the nostalgic new trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake [Watch]

Disney used the 95th Academy Awards on ABC to give a promotional boost to “The Little Mermaid,” its upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic. Stars Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey took the stage at the Dolby Theater to introduce a new trailer for the movie, which comes out May 26.

The trailer features some iconic images from the animated film rendered in CG-aided live-action, like mermaid Ariel (Bailey) bursting through the surface of the sea and flinging her hair back and Ursula the Sea Witch (McCarthy) granting Ariel her wish to become human. The trailer is soundtracked by Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World.”

“The Little Mermaid’ tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid who wants to explore the world beyond the ocean. While visiting the surface, Ariel falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric. Mermaids are not allowed to interact with humans, but Ariel is not one to follow the rules when she wants something. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula. She gets to live on land, but following her heart comes with a cost – it could be her father’s kingdom, or it could be her life.

In addition to Bailey and McCarthy, the cast includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall (“Chicago”) and written by David Magee (“Life of Pi”). Lin-Manuel Miranda contributed new lyrics to the updated soundtrack, which reuses Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s award-winning songs from the original.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions