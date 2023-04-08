‘The Little Mermaid’ remake updated ‘Kiss the Girl’ lyrics to align with modern sensibilities

Eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken is back again thanks to the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” the original of which won Menken his first two Academy Awards for Best Song and Best Score. Menken not only worked on new songs for the upcoming film with Lin-Manuel Miranda but he also helped update some of the “Little Mermaid” classics to adhere to modern cultural sensibilities.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about his career, Menken said “Kiss the Girl” – one of the two original “Little Mermaid” songs to land Oscar nominations – was tweaked along with the beloved villain song “Poor Unfortunate Souls” that’s sung by the evil sea witch Ursula.

“There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel],” Menken said. “We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.”

“Kiss the Girl” is sung by Sebastian the crab, who is voiced by Samuel E. Wright in the original “Little Mermaid.” The reggae-infused track includes lyrics like, “She don’t say a word/ And she won’t say a word/ Until you kiss the girl.” For the new film, Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian.

As for “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” that song is performed by Melissa McCarthy, who takes the role of Ursula in the 2023 film. The actress has said she basically begged for the part. “I literally was like, ‘Please, please, please! I’ll bring craft services. I make a great chicken salad, hummus. I can bring snacks,’” McCarthy told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know what lunacy went through my head, because I’m not known as a singer, but I just have always been so strangely in love with Ursula that I thought I can try and lose, but if I don’t at least try for it, I’ll regret it forever.”

Director Rob Marshall had high praise for his star. “I have to say, when you see her in this, you will not believe it because it’s unlike anything she’s ever done,” he said. “It’s really astonishing. Of course she’s funny and wild, but there’s such depth to what she’s doing as an actor.”

