Will ‘The Mandalorian’ be the way Giancarlo Esposito finally wins an Emmy?

Giancarlo Esposito‘s last four Emmy nominations have gone like this — “Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian.” This year, Esposito will look to marry both shows and earn nominations for them in the same year, just like he did in 2020. This is particularly meaningful as Esposito will look to go three for three with “The Mandalorian” after the recent release of the third season.

In this “Star Wars” spin-off show, Esposito reprises his role as Moff Gideon — the over-arching big-bad of Jon Favreau‘s Disney+ series, which follows Pedro Pascal‘s titular Mando trying to find a place in the galaxy with Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda. Season three of the show opened up Mando and Grogu’s journey to involve them in Bo-Katan’s (Katee Sackhoff) quest to reclaim the lost planet Mandalore. As such, the warriors found themselves in the crosshairs of Esposito’s Gideon once again. It took a while for Gideon to show up in season three (he debuted in episode seven of the series, officially titled “Chapter 23: The Spies”) but when he did, he returned with aplomb.

Esposito again made full use of his commanding voice — every vowel and syllable delivered with authority, clarity, and a certain uneasy charm. He could chew scenery in an empty room but, in “The Mandalorian,” Esposito steals the entire show — his presence in the final two episodes (the only episodes he appears in) demonstrates how thoroughly missed he was in the rest of the series. And critics noted that.

Molly Edwards (Games Radar) observed that “Gideon might not have a lot of screen time in this episode, but he makes a huge impression.” She explained: “Esposito is as delightfully sinister as ever, bringing just the right amount of quiet menace to his performance before letting loose on hammier lines like ‘Long live the Empire!'”

Samantha Nelson (IGN) wrote: “Esposito seems to really be enjoying vamping it up, whether walking in the ominous red light silhouetting his Dark Troopers, monologuing about why he’s the true heir to Mandalore, or taking great care to capture Din, presumably to make sure he personally pays for his defeat at the end of Season 2.”

And Ben Sherlock (Game Rant) declared that “Moff Gideon is back with a vengeance,” writing: “Giancarlo Esposito’s unparalleled on-screen presence is an instant reminder of why Gideon is such a great villain and what makes him so crucial to the series.”

It’s Esposito’s impact on the show that makes him such a worthy Emmys contender. The season itself hasn’t been as warmly received as seasons one and two. On Rotten Tomatoes, season three received an 85% critics score and a 50% audience score compared to season two‘s critics’ score of 93% and audience score of 91%. Meanwhile, season one received 93% from critics and 92% from audiences. Season three experienced a clear drop.

But everyone agrees that Esposito is a stand-out so even if voters don’t care for the show, they may still nominate him because he’s the best thing about it. Plus, we have already seen that Emmy voters love this performance. He was nominated for Drama Guest Actor for season one in 2020 (losing to Ron Cephas Jones for “This is Us”) and was then promoted to Drama Supporting Actor the following year, earning a nomination in the process (he lost to Tobias Menzies for “The Crown”). It’s clear that Emmy voters like Esposito as Gideon, then, so there is no real reason why they would change their minds this year. However, as he only appeared in two episodes, he will now be competing in Drama Guest Actor once again.

Currently, he is just outside of our predicted six nominees in this category: Arian Moayed (“Succession”), Andy Serkis (“Andor”), James Cromwell (“Succession”), Bryan Cranston (“Better Call Saul”), Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”), and, in pole position, Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”). But, he is very much on the precipice. There are a ton of “Succession” actors in the mix for bids across all drama acting categories, including two here. One of them is bound to miss out and if it’s Moayed or Cromwell, expect Esposito to be there to fill in the gap. What could hurt Esposito’s chances is the fact that voters may be focused on his performance in “Better Call Saul.” We expect him to pick up a nomination for Drama Supporting Actor for that show, alongside Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”), Nicholaus Braun (“Succession”), John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Alan Ruck (“Succession”), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”), F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), and, in pole position, Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”).

Equally, however, voters decide to double-nominate Esposito, as they did so in 2020 when he was nominated for the same two categories and shows that he’s looking to repeat here: Drama Guest Actor for “Mando” and Drama Supporting Actor for “Saul.” That’s the exact same pairing he’ll hope to pick up this year.

Plus, Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers both reaped bids for Drama Guest Actor for “The Mandalorian” in 2021 (losing to Courtney B. Vance in “Lovecraft Country”). That means that since “The Mandalorian” first aired, the show has received three nominations for Drama Guest Actor. Only “Succession,” with five bids, has picked up more nods in the same category in that time. That shows that Emmy voters love a guest star in this “Star Wars” show, so they’ll be enthusiastic to give Esposito the nod again here and continue that trend.

And let’s not forget this startling fact: Esposito has never won an Emmy. It’s pretty shocking when you consider the acclaim he’s received. Along with those aforementioned “Mando” nods in 2020 and 2021, Esposito was nominated twice for “Better Call Saul” for Drama Supporting Actor — in 2019 (losing to Peter Dinklage in “Game of Thrones”) and 2020 (losing to Billy Crudup in “The Morning Show”). He picked up his first nomination in 2012 for playing the same character in the same category in “Breaking Bad” (he lost to costar Aaron Paul). Five nominations, zero wins. Scandalous! He may not win this year, either.

“Succession’s” Macfadyen is the favorite to win Drama Supporting Actor while,”The Last of Us” heartbreaker Offerman has the edge in Drama Guest Actor. Nominating Esposito twice may just be Emmy voters’ way of making it up to him for not giving him a win yet. No matter what, expect Esposito to be somewhere on the ballot. At least once.

