‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 recap: Relive the adventures of Mando and Grogu before watching Season 3

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” has just premiered its first episode on Disney+, delighting “Star Wars” fans everywhere. But it’s been over two years since Season 2 of the Emmy-winning series aired its final episode. So, if you’re scratching your head trying to remember your beskar from your Bo-Katan, have no fear! Dive into this recap to refresh your memories on the recent adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. This is the way!

Din Djarin is tasked with returning The Child to his people, The Jedi, for proper training. He flies to Tatooine after hearing rumors of a Mandalorian operating out of the town Mos Pelgos. Instead of a fellow Mando, Djarin encounters local sheriff Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who wears Mandalorian armor that fans immediately identify as once belonging to Boba Fett. Djarin works with Vanth and a group of Tusken raiders to kill a Krayt Dragon that has been terrorizing the town in exchange for the Vanth’s Mandalorian armor.

Mando escorts a Frog Lady to the Tatooine moon Trask so that she can reunite with her husband. In exchange for the ride, the Frog Lady directs him to a local bar where she has heard Mandalorians being discussed. Djarin and The Child follow a fisherman from the bar to his boat, where they double crossed in an effort by the fisherman to steal Mando’s beskar armor. The pair is saved by three Mandalorians, led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Bo-Katan reveals that she is a true child of Mandalore and lives by a different code than the extremist one with which Djarin is accustomed. Mando helps her capture an Imperial ship as part of her quest to recapture her homeworld Madalore and in return, she points him in the direction of Ahsoka Tano, who may have answers about The Child.

Mando and The Child make a pitstop on Nevarro to reunite with friends Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), who now serve as magistrate and marshal, respectively. Djarin helps them destroy the last remaining Imperial base in the area, where they discover a strange figure in a bacta tank and deduce that Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) has been experimenting with The Child’s blood. After escaping the exploding base and taking out a TIE Fighter in an epic dogfight, Djarin sets out for the planet Corvus.

When Djarin and his ward arrive on Corvus, they meet with authoritarian magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, who keeps her citizens living in fear. The ruler offers Mando a beskar spear in exchange for killing her adversary Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). He soon finds Ahsoka hiding out in the forest, and she immediately senses The Force around The Child. She communicates with the youngling telepathically and reveals his true name to be Grogu. Djarin and Ahsoka launch a guerrilla attack on Elsbeth’s soldiers and liberate the city. Tano defeats Elsbeth in combat and demands to know the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn, her nemesis featured in the animated series “Rebels.” Despite an earlier promise, Tano refuses to train Grogu herself, citing his intense attachment to Djarin (a trait that she believes caused her former master Anakin Skywalker to fall to the dark side). Ahsoka instead gives Mando directions to an ancient Jedi temple on planet Tython, and he leaves with the beskar spear in his possession.

Unfortunately, nothing goes to plan on Tython. Grogu sits atop the Jedi seeing stone and a force field is conjured around him as he calls out to any Jedi still left in the galaxy. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) arrive unexpectedly to collect Boba’s old armor from Djarin. Moff Gideon deploys a troop of Stormtroopers from his orbiting ship and the trio holds them off. Before Djarin can reach Grogu, Gideon destroys Mando’s Razor Crest ship with an orbital strike and unleashes a terrifying fleet of Dark Troopers. These robots zip down to the temple, snatch Grogu, and whisk him up to Gideon’s ship.

Fett and Shand agree to help Mando rescue the youngling. They bail ex-Imperial criminal Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) out of prison in order to enlist his aid in tracking Gideon’s ship. The group infiltrates an Imperial mining facility in order to hijack a computer terminal and acquire Gideon’s coordinates. But during this mission, Djarin removes his beskar helmet for the first time since taking the Madalorian Oath. Revealing his face is in direct violation of his creed, but he did so to try and blend in. This is all for naught, as Mayfeld encounters his old commanding officer and murders him after the officer gloats about the destruction he carried out in the name of the Empire. They pull off a narrow escape and set after Gideon.

Djarin, Dune, Shand, and Bo-Katan capture Dr. Pershing aboard his shuttle, and crash the vehicle into Gideon’s starcruiser. The group easily fights off a platoon of stormtroopers on the ship until they are confronted by a pod of Dark Troopers. Djarin manages to defeat one with his new spear before ejecting the rest of the robots out an airlock. Djarin eventually locates Gideon and duels him, spear vs. darksaber. Djarin wins the fight to become the rightful owner of the darksaber, much to Bo-Katan’s chagrin. As Dark Troopers board the cruiser, a green lightsaber illuminates on a security camera. The blade quickly slices and dices through every machine as its hooded wielder enters the brig. It’s none other than Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the Jedi that Grogu was able to call out to from Tython. Skywalker presentes Grogu with a choice: stay with Djarin and give up any training in The Force, or go with him to learn the ways of the Jedi. Djarin says a heartfelt goodbye to his friend, giving Grogu permission to train as a Jedi.

In a pivotal episode of spinoff series “The Book of Boba Fett,” we learn that Grogu eventually halts his Jedi training in order to return to Djarin. The youngling helps Mado liberate the city of Mos Espa, which then falls under the control of Fett and Shand. Reunited once more, Djarin and Grogu fly off to adventures unknown.

