‘The Mandalorian’: Top 3 unanswered questions that Season 3 must address

“The Mandalorian” soars back onto TV screens on March 1 for its third season, which makes this a perfect time for a season 2 recap. fans are still picking over the dangling threads from Season 2. The Disney+ series has created its own impressive narrative while tying in to characters and events that fans recognize from the “Star Wars” films and animated series. Last season left writers with many avenues with which to take Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his loveable sidekick Grogu on brand new adventures, but there are still overarching mysteries that the show has yet to solve. Here are the three unanswered questions that Season 3 needs to address soon.

Who saved Grogu during Order 66?

Season 2 treats viewers to a tense flashback, where Grogu witnesses the events of Order 66. To refresh your memory: Order 66 was Emperor Palpatine’s secret plan to turn the Clone Troopers against the Jedi, culminating with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) storming the Jedi temple and assassinating all force-wielders in sight. The options for Grogu’s potential savior are limited since only a handful of Jedi escaped this coup alive. It’s possible that everyone’s favorite droid R2-D2 hid the youngling. The droid was in Anakin’s ship and could have accessed the temple during the attack (plus, he’s saved nearly every important “Star Wars” character at this point. So it tracks). Fans have also speculated that Mace Windu somehow survived his duel with the Emperor and will make a surprise return as the person who saved the child. Actor Samuel L. Jackson has been adamant that Mace survived his epic fall, so a grand return isn’t out of the question.

What will Moff Gideon do with Grogu’s blood?

A defeated Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) claims he is done with Grogu during the Season 2 finale. But audiences know that this villain already got what he came for: a sample of Grogu’s Midi-chlorian-rich blood. It’s unclear what Gideon plans to do next, but a key to the secret may be found in the bacta tank on Navarro. Mando discovers a strange figure floating in the tank, and fans were quick to point out that this humanoid appeared awfully similar to Supreme Leader Snoke from “The Last Jedi.” If this is indeed an early version of Snoke, then it seems that Gideon’s master plan is to resurrect the fallen Emperor Palpatine. “The Rise of Skywalker” taught us that Sith devotees created several versions of Snoke in failed attempts to make a clone of the Emperor.

Will Bo-Katan be friend or foe?

There is a new tension in the air between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). She considered herself the rightful heir to the Mandalore throne, but must win the fabled darksaber in a duel in order to rule. She planned on fighting Moff Gideon to win back this weapon, but Djain beat her to the punch and disarmed the villain with a Beskar spear. This makes Din the accepted ruler of Mandalore, but the bounty hunter knows little of this planet, its customs, or history. Will he be interested in restoring order to a world that is unfamiliar to him? If Bo-Katan can’t get him to join her life-long cause, she will have to battle her new friend to claim the darksaber for herself.

