This is the way to ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 trailer

“The Mandalorian,” Pedro Pascal’s other show where he plays an adoptive father figure protecting a very special kid on a dangerous journey, returns for Season 3 on Wednesday. To celebrate the upcoming premiere, Disney+ released a short final trailer hyping Grogu’s return. The teaser includes a detail that should be very exciting to Star Wars superfans.

In Season 3 of creator Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series, Djin Djarin (Pascal), aka Mando, returns to his home planet of Mandalore for the first time in the series. As Polygon’s Owen S. Good points out, the Star Wars novelizations describe Mandalore as “a rocky world with domed cities,” which are visible in the trailer. Mandalorians are not a race or species; anyone can become a member of the clan of fearsome armor-clad warriors, provided they follow their creed, as Mando outlines in the trailer’s voiceover.

“Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning how to fight,” he says. “The creed is how we survived. Without the creed, what are we?”

As any “Mandalorian” viewer knows, the Way of the Mandalore means honor, loyalty, and never letting anyone see you without your helmet. Its followers reaffirm it by saying “This is the Way” to each other, which they do over and over again in the short teaser.

The teaser also features high-flying aerial dogfight action and Grogu using the Force to blast an enemy backward out of a cave. He learned the hard way not to mess with The Child.

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+, with weekly episode releases on Wednesdays. In Season 3, “the Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together,” according to Disney+. The first two seasons (as well as spin-off “The Book of Boba Fett”) are streaming now.

