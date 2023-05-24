‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ could get farewell hug from Emmys

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” could be in for a marvelous last season at this year’s Emmys. That is a tired pun by now, admittedly. However this Amazon Prime Video series has so superbly executed its five seasons that, over the course of its run, it has remained as fresh and funny as ever. This consistency means that the series could end up bookending its entire run with Emmy wins for Best Comedy Series.

The show followed Rachel Brosnahan as the titular Miriam “Midge” Maisel — a Jewish-American housewife who, in the 1950s, embarks on a career in stand-up comedy after her husband (Michael Zegen) leaves her. The five seasons then chart Midge’s ups and downs as she meets various characters who help or hinder her, including Alex Borstein‘s Susie Myerson, who acts as Midge’s manager.

The show’s debut season won eight Emmys, including Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Music Supervision, Casting for a Comedy Series, Comedy Writing for creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Comedy Directing for Sherman-Palladino, Comedy Actress for Brosnahan, and Comedy Supporting Actress for Borstein. It also won the big one — Best Comedy Series.

We predict that it will earn a nomination in that category again this year for its final season alongside “Wednesday,” “Poker Face,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Bear,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “Ted Lasso.”

And it could well join just six other shows to win Best Comedy Series for their final season. Two of the last four winners in this category did just that — “Fleabag” in 2019 and “Schitt’s Creek” in 2020. The others were “Everybody Loves Raymond” in 2005 (which was season nine — it also won for season seven), “Barney Miller” in 1982 (its only win), “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1977 (its third in a row), and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in 1966 (its fourth consecutive victory).

Don’t bet against this happening. This final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is buoyed by overwhelming critical support, meriting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% — its joint-highest grade ever along with season one.

Thelma Adams (The Wrap) wrote that the final season “triumphs,” explaining: “The final season, like its central character, is a little scatterbrained but compensates with charm, chutzpah and an ability to spin emotional truths into comic gold. To the end, Mrs. Maisel rocks one amazing costume after the next, as the marvelous series sashays into the sunset with one last killer set in the spotlight. Midge came, she saw, she slayed.”

Peter Travers (Good Morning America) observed: “It’s a tribute to the humor and heartbreak that Amy Sherman-Palladino and her co-showrunner husband Daniel Palladino — both write and direct — pack into every frame. They’re definitely going out on top with a last hurrah that is powerfully funny, touching and vital.” He concluded: “Not only is ‘Maisel’ the best-looking series you’ll find anywhere, from costumes to production design, the ensemble cast ranks with TV’s finest.”

And Cristina Escobar (Roger Ebert) noted: “What has been the greatest strength of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ — under its protagonist’s impeccable hats and charmed life — is the story of workplace relationships, ambition, and female friendship. Watching Midge and Susie create trust, work through conflict, and build careers in showbiz together has been the glue for this often fluffy show. It’s their relationship I will miss the most.”

It’s not just critics and audiences who have adored “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” however. Emmy voters have, too and they’ve awarded it a score of Emmys in all for its first four seasons. They may get all nostalgic and decide to reward this excellent, beloved series one final time while they still can, particularly as the majority of the other shows hoping for a win in this category all have further seasons coming up. If you’re an Emmy voter and you want to take a moment to reward “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” now is your last chance.

