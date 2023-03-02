‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ final season teaser puts Midge in the spotlight one last time

“Thank you and goodnight!” shouts a triumphant Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) in the final season teaser of the Amazon Prime comedy series. The 20-second snippet announcing the premiere date for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” shows a beaming Midge posing for the press as a dozen photographers call for her attention. Watch the teaser trailer above.

The fifth and final season of the Emmy-winning series will bow on April 14, dropping its first three episodes all at once. All subsequent episodes will stream one per week, with the series finale thus slated for May 26. This is a carefully-timed release strategy from Amazon, as Emmy eligibility rules stipulate that six episodes of a season must premiere nationally by May 31 in order for the series to be eligible to compete. Any episodes from a current season that premiere after May 31 would have to compete in the subsequent cycle, so “Maisel” has shrewdly opted to air its entire final season before the cut-off.

The penultimate season ended with the show’s protagonist at a significant crossroads. Still stinging from her rejection from Shy Baldwin’s (LeRoy McClain) tour, Midge has been playing by her own rules, refusing opening act gigs and playing at a dilapidated burlesque club that she’s helped glam up. But after an emotional dressing-down from her mentor Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) on the stage of Carnegie Hall, she must reassess her decisions and missteps. As for the rest of the ensemble, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) throws his support behind his wife Rose (Marin Hinkle) in a brewing matchmaker war, Susie (Alex Borstein) continues to branch out into other clients beyond Midge, while Joel (Michael Zegen), Mei (Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu), Moishe (Kevin Pollak), and Shirley (Caroline Aaron) wait to welcome a new baby into the family.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was Amazon’s breakout Comedy Series winner at the Emmys. The first season took home eight prizes, including for Comedy, Actress (Brosnahan), Supporting Actress (Borstein), Writing and Directing (both for Sherman-Palladino). The second season took home eight trophies again, including a whopping four in acting for Borstein, Supporting Actor (Shalhoub), Guest Actress (Jane Lynch) and Guest Actor (Kirby). Subsequent seasons have continued to perform incredibly well below the line: the third netted four wins in the creative categories and the fourth racked up 12 nominations but, for the first time, went home empty-handed.

