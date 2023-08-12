‘The Marvels’ director Nia DaCosta says her movie is ‘wacky and silly’

In a new interview with the magazine Total Film, “The Marvels” director Nia DaCosta said Marvel fans should expect her forthcoming film to be on the lighter end of the superhero spectrum.

“The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly,” DaCosta said. “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Added “The Marvels” executive producer Mary Livanos, “The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel. Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”

“The Marvels” is ostensibly a sequel to “Captain Marvel,” the 2019 superhero film starring Brie Larson in the title role. But the upcoming film also ties together Captain Marvel characters from other projects – including television shows “WandaVision,” where Teyonah Parris played Monica Rambeau, and “Ms. Marvel,” where Iman Vellani starred as Kamala Khan, the title Ms. Marvel, who grew up as a Captain Marvel stan.

“This was something Kevin and I had talked about from the beginning, that this was the way this story made sense to go,” Larson told Entertainment Weekly earlier this summer of the shift away from a straightforward Captain Marvel sequel.

In that same interview, DaCosta – who told Total Film she felt “superhero fatigue absolutely exists” – said she felt a kinship to Ms. Marvel and expressed excitement about bringing Kamala Khan from television sets to movie theaters.

“I’m a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age,” DaCosta said. “It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don’t often feel when it’s Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I’ve loved for a decade to the big screen.”

“The Marvels’ remains scheduled for release on November 10.

