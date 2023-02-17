‘The Marvels’ release date moves from summer to fall

Marvel fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) next flight. Disney has pushed the release date for superhero team-up “The Marvels” to November 10, the company announced on Twitter. It was previously slated for July 28.

As a sop to folks disappointed by the move, Disney shared a poster for the film.

Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for @MarvelStudios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/y8kOw8PMEf — Disney (@Disney) February 17, 2023

“The Marvels” features the extraordinarily powerful Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, energy-absorbing S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a teenager from New Jersey with the ability to harness cosmic energy. Every time the three women use their powers, they unintentionally swap places with each other, so they have to team up to figure out why. The premise was introduced in the post-credits scene of the “Ms. Marvel” finale.

“The Marvels” is part of Marvel’s Phase Five, which just kicked off with the release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” “The Marvels” is both a sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel” and a continuation of the 2022 Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel.” It’s directed by Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”) from a script by Megan McDonnell, DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Its release will follow “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which comes out in May. The film’s move to fall means there’s no Marvel movie scheduled for this summer.

The date shuffle comes days after Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company will slow down output in the Marvel division, releasing fewer projects and spacing them out more, an idea that was echoed by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Feige also praised “Ms. Marvel,” saying “there’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing. They’re so great together, and they all have different histories with one another.”

To compensate for the absence of “Ms. Marvel” on the summer calendar, Disney is moving the family horror-comedy “Haunted Mansion” up from Aug. 11 to July 28.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions