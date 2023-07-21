‘The Marvels’ trailer: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani assemble [Watch]

Higher, further, faster, trailer.

On Friday, Marvel finally released a new trailer for November’s “The Marvels,” the sequel to “Captain Marvel” that also ties together multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe properties, including Disney+ shows “Ms. Marvel,” “WandaVision,” and “Secret Invasion.”

This new trailer, the first since a teaser was revealed in April, gives audiences a lot more of an idea as to what to expect out of the 33rd film in the MCU. Directed by “Candyman” filmmaker Nia DaCosta, “The Marvels” focuses on Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), whose powers converge as they investigate a wormhole connected to the Kree. The three attempt to work together to figure out why they alternate with each other whenever they activate their light-based abilities.

“I understand that feeling of being afraid to let go of control, of being afraid of passing on responsibility to others,” Larson told Entertainment Weekly in a piece published this week. “You almost want to take on all of the burden yourself. So, I think this is an incredible metaphor for learning how to be in a team. It’s a very clear example that no one person can do it all. You need all kinds of skill sets, all kinds of people with different viewpoints and different backgrounds in order to save the world.”

You can check out the trailer here:

In addition to the trio of Captain Marvels, “The Marvels” also stars Zawe Ashton, Park See-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

“The Marvels” is out on November 10.

