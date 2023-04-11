‘The Marvels’ trailer: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris star in ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel [Watch]

The Marvels? Were they a Berry Gordy group or a Phil Spector one? Neither! It’s the name of an upcoming chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its first teaser trailer has just been released.

Longbox-owning nerds already know that there have been multiple characters who have held the title of Captain Marvel, and this movie has found a way to bring them all together. In a three-way “Freaky Friday” scenario, Brie Larson’s (star of 2019’s “Captain Marvel”), Teyonah Parris (who co-starred in Disney+’s “WandaVision”), and Iman Vellani of “Ms. Marvel” are somehow connected, and when any of them use their powers—poof!—they swap bodies to zip across time and space. This being just a teaser trailer, the specifics of their conflict (beyond the displacement) remain a little vague, but one thing that’s certain is that it will include a lot of action.

The film was directed by Nia DaCosta, whose reboot of “Candyman” came out in 2021. DaCosta shares writing credit with Megan McDonald, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. The first two are vets of Marvel television shows, and Wells has penned his share of Marvel comics.

The adventures jump between a very “Star Trek”-looking space station (with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury walking around in a cool jacket), a teen bedroom, a Bollywood-style wedding on another planet, and everyone, especially Vellani, looking like they are having great fun. The teaser is cut together to the tune of “Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys, which is always welcome.

“The Marvels” will be out in a theater near you on November 10. Before we get to it, there’s James Gunn’s “The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” making its way to us in just a few weeks.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions