‘The Masked Singer’ introduces Donut, Hawk, Hibiscus, S’More ahead of Season 10 premiere

The 10th anniversary season of Fox’s reality TV juggernaut “The Masked Singer” will debut on Sunday, September 10, 2023 with Nick Cannon returning as host. All four regular judges are also back as celebrity sleuths/panelists: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Ahead of the Season 10 premiere, the network has released high-res photos of four brand new costumes: Donut, Hawk, Hibiscus and S’More. See the images in our gallery above, or click here for direct access.

Once again, this edition of “TMS” will have weekly theme nights including “Trolls Night,” “Harry Potter Night,” “Elton John Night,” “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco Night,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.” The contestants typically pick a song within the theme in question, while the panelists dress up appropriately to celebrate.

“The Masked Singer” has also unveiled an all-new format for Season 10, in which three groups of singers each climax in their own Battle Royale semi-finals. And yes, last year’s twist “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell is back and ready to be rung, which will spare a contestant from “taking it off” for the time being.

Fox proudly boasts that the premiere episode will end with “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history.” Hmm, how will this contestant compare to the show’s 16 most famous celebrities of all time — people like Dick Van Dyke and Rudy Giuliani? Time will tell.

In addition to the new contestants strutting their stuff, the Season 10 premiere will also feature six former participants performing in duets: Michelle Williams (Butterfly) with Rumer Willis (Lion), Joey Fatone (Rabbit) with Bow Wow (Frog), and Victor Oladipo (Thingamajig) with Barry Zito (Rhino). Clearly “The Masked Singer” wants to capitalize on the 10th anniversary aspect of the season.

The ninth season of “The Masked Singer” ended on May 17, 2023 with Medusa winning the coveted Golden Mask over Macaw. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog.) Medusa’s true identity was British singer Bishop Briggs, making her the sixth woman to win the show, compared to only three men. For a refresher on all nine past champions, scroll through our photos below (or click here for the direct link) to see “The Masked Singer” winners by season.

