‘The Masked Singer’ Fairy guesses: Tracee Ellis Ross, Angelina Jolie, Rashida Jones?

The group of panelists on “The Masked Singer” are sputtering in mid-air as they try to deduce the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Fairy costume. The sparkly, winged pixie performed Linda Ronstadt‘s “You’re No Good” during the fifth episode of Season 9 and received more votes than Squirrel and Jackalope, which means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who she really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Fairy guesses.

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was the first person to throw out a name, after hearing the “Endless Love” clue from Cookie Monster during “Sesame Street” night. “I mean, you guys, it’s kind of obvious,” she stated before naming Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of “Endless Love” singer Diana Ross. Jenny also thought the “home-ish” clue was a reference to Ross’s award-winning comedy “Black-ish,” and that the cop badge alluded to “CSI,” in which she guest-starred in four episodes.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Most famous celebrities of all time

Ken Jeong accused Jenny’s guess of being “ridiculous” and then shared his own prediction: Angelina Jolie. Apparently the panther clue made him think of Jolie’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” movies … um, okay? The crowd predictably booed out loud, which prompted Oscar the Grouch to proclaim that he always loves Ken’s guesses because there’s “no sweeter sound” than boos.

The third celebrity suggested was Rashida Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones, by fellow “nepo baby” Robin Thicke, son of Alan Thicke. “She was on ‘The Office,'” Robin reminded people when he saw that clue to NBC’s popular comedy series. “It takes a nepo to know a nepo,” Robin joked at his own expense.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Do you think the judges are onto something with their Fairy guesses of Tracee Ellis Ross, Angelina Jolie or Rashida Jones? Give us your own predictions down in the comments section.

As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions