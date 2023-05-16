71% of ‘The Masked Singer’ fans want Macaw to squawk across the finish line [POLL RESULTS]

Last week, the stage was set for an epic “The Masked Singer” finale between Macaw and Medusa. They are the only two surviving contestants in this ninth season that began with 21 total costumes. The multi-colored parrot and the snake-haired villainess will face off for the last time during the May 17 finale, but only one will be named the champion and join the “TMS” winners list.

In Gold Derby’s recent poll, a whopping 71% of fans voted that they want Macaw to win Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show. Comparatively, Medusa only nabbed 29% of the poll results. Do you agree with your fellow viewers? Sound off down in the comments section.

Some of the songs squawked out by Macaw so far include “Live Like You Were Dying” on Country Night, “Photograph” on Supreme Six Night, “Your Song” in the Quarter-Finals and “What Makes You Beautiful” in the Semi-Finals. Do you agree with the panelists’ Macaw guesses of David Archuleta, Darren Criss and Zayn Malik?

“That was a Macaw concert tonight is what that was,” raved Nicole Scherzinger after his Semi-Finals performance. “I love that song choice for you because you are staying true to who you are and the reason why you’re here. And I can tell you’re singing it with all of your heart and soul because you meant it, because you knew someone out there tonight needed to hear that. Amazing job.”

Meanwhile, Medusa has hissed out the following tunes: “Happier Than Ever” in the Season Premiere, “Dancing Queen” on ABBA Night, “New York, New York” on New York Night, “Mercy” in the Battle of the Saved, “Someone Like You” in the Quarter-Finals and “Take Me to Church” in the Semi-Finals. Do you think the judges are onto something with their Medusa guesses of Bishop Briggs, Lorde and Ellie Goulding?

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg cheered on Medusa’s vocals after her Semi-Finals performance, declaring, “Wow! I have two words: holy moly. I’ve just gotta tell you, not only did you take us to church, you bursted our hearts wide open. Medusa, we freaking love you.”

The Season 9 finale of “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday, May 17 on Fox, hosted by Nick Cannon. Is Macaw or Medusa your pick to take home the Golden Mask? As a refresher, the eight winners so far have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).