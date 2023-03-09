‘The Masked Singer’ Gargoyle guesses: Antonio Gates, Odell Beckham Jr., Mario … ?

The four panelists on “The Masked Singer” are hitting their heads against stone concrete trying to figure out the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Gargoyle costume. The winged creature performed Charlie Puth‘s “One Call Away” during the fourth episode of Season 9 and was saved at the last moment by the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell. That means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who he really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Gargoyle guesses.

“We’ve got ourselves a competition!” Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg shouted after his saccharine performance during DC Superheroes Night. “I feel like we are in round two and we are leveling up. That was absolutely phenomenal.” Nicole Scherzinger then chimed in that Gargoyle “stole [her] heart,” noting, “It’s been a while since I had a crush on this show.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” actors Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren showed up on the big screen to deliver a special clue for Gargoyle: “Record Maker.” That prompted the contestant to reveal, “I’m keen on making waves in the field, but being a part of history is the best bonus I can ask for.”

“I’m getting athlete,” Robin Thicke quickly announced. He focused on the clues of the “I Love LA” sign and the credit card charge, thinking it could be hinting at Antonio Gates of the Los Angeles Chargers. “He is a record breaker in his own right,” Robin noted.

Ken Jeong thought the record maker clue referred to a successful artist who makes records “when the lights are blinding,” aka The Weeknd. The audience booed loudly.

Jenny thought the “I Love LA” sign suggested a player for the LA Rams and the “giant piece of advice” clue meant the LA Giants. She put two and two together and came up with Odell Beckham Jr., “who can sing.”

Nicole’s guess was held until the end of the episode, just before the Bell was rung (which kept Gargoyle’s mask from coming off). She grouped three clues together — the jukebox, record maker and gaming controller — and came up with singer-songwriter Mario.

Do you think the judges are onto something with their Gargoyle guesses of Antonio Gates, The Weeknd, Odell Beckham Jr. or Mario? As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

