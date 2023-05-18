‘The Masked Singer’: What was Ken Jeong’s most absurd, worst guess of Season 9? [POLL]

Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” reached its exciting conclusion Wednesday night when Medusa took home the Golden Mask trophy over runner-up Macaw. Besides the fun performances each week, viewers tuned in to see what ridiculous guesses panelist Ken Jeong would throw out in his quest to reveal each secret celebrity. In a rare case of accuracy, he correctly pegged Macaw as Season 7 “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta, but was way off base when he predicted Medusa, who turned out to be recording artist Bishop Briggs, was Susan Boyle.

But was that is most absurd, worst guess of the entire season? Vote in our poll below.

Although Ken is almost never right, he was on the money a couple times this season. As noted earlier, he correctly guessed Macaw’s identity in the season finale. Earlier this cycle he also correctly named actress Alicia Witt as Dandelion even though his co-panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger failed to do so. He also named fellow comedian Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster in Episode 2.

For this season’s scorecard, Jenny reigned supreme, correctly guessing seven celebrities singing behind the masks: Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), George Wendt (Moose), Melissa Joan Hart (Lamp) and Pentatonix (California Roll). Robin and Nicole were next with four each, and of course Ken finished in last place with just two.

There were eight acts that completely stumped all four panelists this season: Dick Van Dyke (Gnome), Sara Evans (Mustang), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), Dee Snider (Doll), Lou Diamond Phillips (Mantis), Keenan Allen (Gargoyle) and Olivia Culpo (UFO).

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

