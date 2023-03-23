‘The Masked Singer’ Macaw guesses: Zayn Malik, Elijah Wood, Doug Robb?

The four panelists on “The Masked Singer” are squawking aimlessly as they try to figure out the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Macaw costume. The multi-colored parrot performed Tim McGraw‘s “Live Like You Were Dying” during the sixth episode of Season 9 and received more votes than Axolotl and Fairy, which means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who he really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Macaw guesses.

“Macaw, it is country night and you took us to your country concert with that performance,” Nicole Scherzinger raved after he belted out “Live Like You Were Dying” on the big stage. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg chimed in that he “might just be the front-runner” for the night, which turned out to be true in the final vote count.

After the reveal of a silver medal clue, Macaw chirped aloud, “It wasn’t until I left the nest that I struck gold.” Jenny took that to mean he used to be a part of a group, such as One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who was “very public about his anxiety,” which was another clue. The silver medal might be a hint to the color of MTV’s Moon Person trophies that are handed out at the Video Music Awards; Zayn won Best Collaboration with Taylor Swift in 2017.

Robin Thicke went in an entirely different direction, thinking the dolphin clue could be alluding to “Flipper” actor Elijah Wood, who also starred in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise as Frodo. He declared, “He’s been performing from a very young age … I think that’s Frodo!”

Doug Robb from Hoobastank was Nicole’s official guess for the feathered bird, though she admitted she didn’t “really know what’s going on.” She noted how even though Doug isn’t used to performing country tunes, “That boy can sing anything, he’s got an unbelievable range.”

Do you think the four judges are onto something with their Macaw guesses of Zayn Malik, Elijah Wood and Doug Robb? Give us your own “The Masked Singer” predictions down in the comments section.

As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

