‘The Masked Singer’: Do YOU want Medusa, Gargoyle or Mantis to return to competition? [POLL]

For the first time ever, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is airing a “second chance” episode that will give three eliminated singers the shot at reentering the competition. Medusa, Gargoyle and Mantis each lost the audience vote during their initial rounds, but were saved by panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke thanks to the all-new “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell. Who do YOU want to return to the competition: Medusa, Gargoyle or Mantis? Vote in our poll below.

Round 1

Medusa appeared in the first episode and wowed the judges with her powerful voice during her performance of “Happier Than Ever.” The snake-haired villainess beat out Gnome (Dick Van Dyke) and Mustang (Sara Evans) that week and earned the chance to return in the second episode. Once again, she earned more votes than her competitors — Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel) and Night Owl (Debbie Gibson) — thanks to belting out “Dancing Queen” during ABBA Night. Medusa finally met her match during the third week, New York Night, when her rendition of “New York, New York” lost out to the fivesome known as California Roll.

Round 2

Gargoyle only performed once on the reality TV show — “One Call Away” during DC Superheroes Night — but it left such an impression on the judges that they had to ring the bell when Squirrel (Malin Akerman) reaped more votes. (Oddly enough, Squirrel was sent packing one week later.) Gargoyle was able to send home one person during his quick tenure, though: Wolf (Michael Bolton).

Round 3

Mantis, like Gargoyle, had a relatively short experience on “The Masked Singer,” as he only sang one time: “Old Time Rock and Roll” on WB Movie Night. His fun personality and ace song choice beat out Doll (Dee Snider), but it wasn’t strong enough to win over Dandelion. The panelists weren’t about to see Mantis lose his head so soon, however, so they activated the bell to give him another chance.

Medusa, Gargoyle and Mantis will face off in a future episode. Whoever wins will reenter the competition and be eligible to take home the coveted Golden Mask. As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

