‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 is premiering sooner than you thought

The aluminum anniversary of “The Masked Singer,” aka its 10th season, will debut two weeks earlier than initially announced. Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 10, as that’s officially the new Season 10 premiere date for Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show, according to EW.com. (Previously it was going to bow on Wednesday, September 27, but now that will be the date of the second episode.)

Fox proudly boasts that the premiere episode will end with “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history.” Hmm, how will this contestant compare to the show’s 16 most famous celebrities of all time — people like Dick Van Dyke and Rudy Giuliani? Time will tell.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons

“TMS” Season 10 will debut immediately following the NFL Double Header on September 10, so clearly the network is hoping football fans will stick around to see host Nick Cannon and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. The specific time slot will be 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to the new contestants strutting their stuff, the Season 10 premiere will also feature six former participants performing in duets: Michelle Williams (Butterfly) with Rumer Willis (Lion), Joey Fatone (Rabbit) with Bow Wow (Frog), and Victor Oladipo (Thingamajig) with Barry Zito (Rhino). Clearly “The Masked Singer” wants to capitalize on the anniversary aspect of the season.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ deaths: Full list of celebrities we’ve lost

The network has also announced that 16 fresh contestants will make up this season’s total roster, including Donut and Hawk. There will be an all-new format with three groups of singers each ending in their own Battle Royale semi-finals. And yes, the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell is back and ready to be rung.

Some of the theme nights for Season 10 include “Trolls Night,” “Harry Potter Night,” “Elton John Night,” “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco Night,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.”

The ninth season of “The Masked Singer” ended on May 17, 2023 with Medusa winning the coveted Golden Mask over Macaw. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog.) Medusa’s true identity was British singer Bishop Briggs, making her the sixth woman to win the show, compared to only three men. For a refresher on all nine past champions, scroll through our photos below (or click here for the direct link) to see “The Masked Singer” winners by season.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions