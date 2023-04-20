‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 10 recap: California Roll, Macaw and UFO perform in ‘Supreme Six’ [LIVE BLOG]

Three rounds of intense competition have given us three iconic champions: California Roll, Macaw and UFO. Three more undercover celebrities have been saved by the new “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell: Medusa, Gargoyle and Mantis. They’ll go head-to-head for a chance to take on the champions. The masks are coming together in the quarter-finals. But tonight, brand new performances and revealing clues will be shown in the “Supreme Six.”

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. The quarter-finalists take the stage and new clues about the wildcards will be revealed in the “Supreme Six” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, April 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

SEE See all 144 (and counting) ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 9, two brand new characters entered the competition to challenge Dandelion. After singing “Starlight” by Muse, Dandelion was dethroned and revealed to be actress Alicia Witt. UFO defeated Lamp after belting out “Rocket Man” in the Battle Royale, forcing Lamp to pull off her shade and reveal herself as actress/director Melissa Joan Hart. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — Serving up tonight’s first performance is the California Roll singing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. The sushi quintet puts their perfect harmonies on full display, showing off the vocal prowess that won over Group 1.

8:08 p.m. — Next we see a clue package revealing how California wound up on the quarterfinals menu. They reveal, “Our first performance, we had to show the judges on ‘New York Night’ that we had what it takes to be worthy of that Golden Mask. On a roll is an understatement. From the start, we knew we had the freshest costume on the show. Being big fans of the show, we knew the level of talent that was going to be on this stage, so we went right to work. We rehearsed countless times together, but these costumes make it a little tough to show off our raw talent. And we were up against some pretty iconic artists. I mean, Grandmaster Flash? You’ve gotta be kidding me! This guy invented a whole genre of music! And then, we had to go up against the reigning champion, Medusa. Okay, we are confident in our singing abilities, but she can bite! Wow! It’s not surprising we squared up with her in a final battle. We were so nervous and knew that a singer of Medusa’s caliber could easily send us home. And so, that’s how we rolled to the quarterfinals. Now we will take on the rest of the champions, who are soon to find out, when we are all in tuna, we’re shrimply unstoppable!”

8:11 p.m. — Next, California Roll highlights some clues that may have been overlooked before: A baseball, a book titled “Group Project” on a school desk and giant piece of pizza that said “5 Billion” written on the back of it.

8:17 p.m. — The first saved singer commanding the stage tonight, with some venomous vocals, is Medusa. She says, “What a long journey I had on ‘The Masked Singer,’ and my approach to it was with one key ingredient: heart. When I hit that Masked Singer stage, you better believe that didn’t change. Starting on ‘Premiere Night,’ I put in all of the heart and soul I possibly could, with everyone I was up against. First, there was the Gnome. Wow! What a legend! Then I went up against the Mustang, and I thought she would run right over me. But I dug deep and won my first crown. And then, there was ‘New York Night,’ where I got to show a softer side. I finally met my match in a Battle Royale with five of the most talented singers I’ve ever heard. I was so happy for them, but it was very emotional for me knowing my ‘Masked Singer’ journey was over. But then, the most amazing thing happened! So, I was saved and now here I am, one amongst the underdogs. And all I can do is express my sincere gratitude that I’m still here. But don’t get me wrong, as grateful as I am with this second chance, I intend to win…and turn every competitor who faces me to stone.” Next, Medusa highlights some clues that may have been overlooked before: A piano and a dragon.

8:26 p.m. — The next Masked Singer to make the quarterfinals was Macaw, but how did he do it? He reveals, “As I prepared to take ‘The Masked Singer’ stage, I was incredibly nervous because I’ve been through a lot over the last few years, and I just wasn’t sure I’d be ready to sing to a crowd. But when I flew onto that stage on ‘Country Night,’ everything suddenly felt right. Putting on the mask for the first time felt so good. Suddenly, I felt I didn’t have to live up to anyone’s expectations. I could just be the Macaw, but I couldn’t just wing it. I’ve been in enough competitions in my life to know you have to always be on the top of your game. I came into the competition against the Fairy, the reigning champion who made it this far by absolutely dominating the stage. Not surprising, we’d meed up wings-to-wings, and, I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty intimidated. But in the end, the judges knew they couldn’t clip these wings. So here I am, and it’s been a while since I could say that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. A proud, crowned champion who’s just getting warmed up and ready to fly, fly fly!”

8:29 p.m. — Next, Macaw highlights some clues that may have flown over our heads: A telescope, salsa and two arrows pointed up.

8:32 p.m. — Back for an all-new performance, Macaw sings “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran. Who do you think is behind the mask?

8:36 p.m. — The second singer saved by the “Ding Dong Keep it On” bell was Gargoyle. He says, “My first time on that stage I felt like a superhero. Panelists, I appreciate you. Now to how I got here — The first time I laid eyes on Gargoyle, I knew it was on. Before I could face my competitors, I got to do what I love to do: practice, practice, practice! Some people hate on the grind, I live for it. And I’m glad I put in the work, because when I first heard the Wolf I knew this wasn’t going to be easy. What? I just took down a legend? And then there was Squirrel, who was freakishly talented. In the end, it was no surprise I would face her in the Battle Royale. Yeah, that didn’t feel so good. But wouldn’t you know it? The judges had different plans for me. I’ve been given second chances before, but this one felt the sweetest. And that’s the story of the Gargoyle, an underdog. But you know what? I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’ve been doubted many times before and I’m ready to prove myself again — this time on ‘The Masked Singer’ stage.” Next, Gargoyle highlights some clues that may have been overlooked before: A “Kool Aliens” video game and Tic Tac Toe. He says he’s very competitive, but “sometimes you have to take a time out and have some fun.”

8:45 p.m. — The third quarterfinalist came in hot with an interstellar performance last week. She says, “In my universe, beauty can sometimes be in the eye of the beholder. So I figured, what better place to change things up than ‘The Masked Singer’ stage? When I came on the show, the competition in my round was on fire. First, on ’80s Night’ there was the Scorpio. What a fun performer she was! And Moose — I mean Norm from Cheers? An absolute legend. And that brings us to the night that I landed, ‘Space Night,’ where I was first up against the reigning champion, Dandelion. And then there was Lamp. Oh my God! She was truly a crowd favorite and it wasn’t hard to see why. And then I found out we had to go head-to-head?! Yeah, I was pretty freaked out about this. To say that I had a battle with Sabrina the Teenage Witch and won, I’m speechless. So now here I am in the quarterfinals with Macaw and the California Roll, very powerful singers. But I’m not worried or nervous. I’ll just continue to do what I do best – have fun, get out of my comfort zone and reach for the stars.”

8:47 p.m. — In UFO’s clue review we see a few that may have been overlooked before: A sewing machine, a flag that says “I ❤️ It” and a tiara. She says she loves going to Europe and there’s always a chance to see some royalty.

8:55 p.m. — Next we hear the flight of the Mantis. He reveals, “I’m just doing what I do best – making an entrance. When I hit that Masked Singer stage, I immediately did what I always do — create a buzz. But don’t let me insect you with any bad ideas. This experience has been nothing but humbling. First, I had to do a lot of what I always do before I hit the stage — rehearse. Just like in my regular life, I’ve always put myself in projects that surround me with superstars, and this competition was no different. Let’s start with the incredibly brilliant Doll. What? Dee Snider?! 80s icon who inspired us all? Amazing! And then there was the Dandelion. She had a stage presence of gold and a voice of ‘bring it all home.’ Yeah, I’m sure you already guessed it. We would eventually come face-to-face. Well, that was a bummer. But before I could claw myself out of my beloved bug suit, Mr. Thicke brought the love. And now I’m brimming with respect and gratitude. Next week, I’ll be going head-to-head with Gargoyle and Medusa. I’ll be ready to show you and the judges that saving me was the best decision made this season.” Next, Mantis highlights some clues we have have not noticed before: Movie posters of “Radioactive Insects II” and “Eyes on the Crown.”

9:01 p.m. — Finally, UFO returns to close out the show with the final performance of the night. She sings “Stargazing” by Kygo. Next week, the “Ding Dong Keep it On” underdogs will go head-to-head to find out which one of them will join California Roll, Macaw and UFO in the quarterfinals.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions