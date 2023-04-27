‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 11 recap: Who prevailed in ‘Battle of the Saved’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer, three “Saved by the Bell” singers—Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa—compete for their spot in the quarter-finals! All three were saved by the new “Ding Dong, Keep It On!” bell, but now two will be unmasked and only one will go on to be named the Group Champion. He or she will then battle it out against the three champions (California Roll, Macaw and UFO) for a spot in the semi-finals!

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two famous faces will be unmasked in the all-new “Battle of the Saved” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, April 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 10, group champions California Roll, Macaw and UFO each took the stage for bonus performances. We also heard additional clues about tonight’s “saved” contestants Mantis, Medusa and Gargoyle. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The first singer entering the arena was saved by Nicole on “New York Night.” Medusa says, “I was devastated when I heard I had lost to the California Roll. They were so good that I knew for certain I would be going home. So, when the bell rang, I couldn’t believe it. It feels really empowering to be given another chance, especially by judges that I respect and admire. I’ve kind of always felt like an underdog. This whole experience brings me back to the early days of my career, where I had to constantly prove myself to people that I was worthy of their time and energy. That’s why, every time I sing I really feel like I go to a different place. Free of ego, insecurities, and it’s just all about the music and feeling the emotion. I didn’t know how attached I was to this mask until I almost lost it. I hope that tonight’s performance will let me hold onto it a little longer.” Visual clues included a record with the Masked Singer Trophy on it and the Sun. Is she connected to LeAnn Rimes?

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Medusa is singing “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes. It’s a powerful, energetic performance. She’s really rockin’ out! Robin and Ken both stand up on their desk to give an extra standing ovation. “That performance alone could win this competition!” exclaims Jenny. Nicole adds, “You stirred our souls tonight.” Medusa admits, “I felt very emotional just singing this song. To have this reaction, I’m gonna replay this in my mind forever. So thank you.” Next the men in black bring out an extra clue: A sign that says “ALIAS.” To that, Medusa states, “Here I’m known as Medusa and at home I’m known by name, but to the world I go by something completely different.” This leads the panel to guess Lorde (Nicole), Susan Boyle (Ken) and Kesha (Robin).

8:15 p.m. — Gargoyle is up next, ready to prove he has the talent to fly among the champions. He reveals, “I thought I was down and out. I thought I was going home. Then they rang the ‘Ding Dong Keep it On’ bell and kept me alive. I’m grateful they’re giving me another shot. I was super nervous last time because I’ve never been on a stage like this. Even though I’m used to performing in front of millions of people in massive venues, here I’ve got on this big mask and I’m wearing four layers. It still feels like everyone is looking right at me. It’s tough. But I’ve got more experience being the underdog than anyone else. I’ve been in squads that always had to prove that they deserved to be in the national spotlight. So I’m going to use that to my advantage. I’m going to have to tap into my inner slayer and slash the performance.” Visual clues included a man in black saluting Gargoyle and a gold bear.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Gargoyle is singing “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” by Usher featuring Pitbull. All clues point to him being an athlete, but Gargoyle has a great voice! This is a fun song that has the audience dancing. Jenny says, “You made me so proud tonight Gargoyle.” For an additional clue, the men in black bring out a coin with Ken on the front dressed as Caesar. On the back is Gargoyle, with the word “Pregame.” To that, Gargoyle says, “Whether I’m listening to my own track or to one of the greats, music always gets me in the zone.” This leads the panelists to guess DeSean Jackson (Robin), Michael B. Jordan (Jenny) and Anthony Mackie (Ken).

8:25 p.m. — Last up tonight is the Mantis. He reveals, “My goodness, man. It blows my mind to be given a second chance. I did not expect to make it out of the first episode. This is my daughter’s favorite show. I’ve seen the show! You guys have ridiculously talented singers. We know that I’m not known as a singer. So I thought, okay I’ll come in, I’ll try to hold my own, I’ll be entertaining. And then Robin chose to save me. It’s like a Cinderella story! When you touch someone’s heart it makes all the difference in the world. I’ve been outside of the box for most of my career. I don’t fit a lot of people’s classic mold of the leading man. Very, very rarely have I ever felt like was anybody’s first choice. I’ve always felt like I’ve had to earn it. I felt like I had to work for it. The beauty of that is that I love the work. I love the craft. I even love doing something like this, man, because I tend to do a lot of different character choices. Mantis is developing this stage persona that I never expected him to have. He’s turning into this freakin’ rock god. It would be absolutely stunning to win it all.” Visual clues included a secret agent badge and a baseball diamond.

8:30 p.m. — Mantis is singing “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks. He always sounds a little different each time he takes the stage. This performance has a great rock edge to it and the panelists are loving it. “Perfect!” Robin screams. Mantis says he feels “sweaty” after that performance. Nicole says, “You lit this place up! This is the best you’ve ever sounded.” For an additional clue, the men in black bring out sword that says “Movie Maverick.” Mantis says, “I’ve won awards for my independent spirit, but the real reward is having more movie credits than Ken.” This leads the panel to guess Mantis is Brendan Fraser (Ken), Steve Buscemi (Nicole) or Thomas Lennon (Robin).

8:40 p.m. — The studio audience has voted and one masked singer is about to be exposed. The first singer going home tonight is Mantis. Before he is unmasked, the panelists give one final guess: Dennis Quaid (Robin), Steve Buscemi (Nicole), Kevin Bacon (Jenny) and Brendan Fraser (Ken). At last, it’s time for Mantis to show himself. He pulls off that mask to reveal iconic actor, director, writer and author, Lou Diamond Phillips! Everyone was wrong!

8:55 p.m. — Gargoyle and Medusa will now face off in the Battle Royale. They each put their own spin on “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy. It’s a close contest, but the singer moving into the quarter-finals is Medusa!

9:01 p.m. — Before Gargoyle unmasks the judges reveal their final guesses: Joey Bosa (Robin), Marshawn Lynch (Nicole), Anthony Mackie (Ken) and Michael B. Jordan (Jenny). Next, the Gargoyle takes it off to reveal he is actually superstar athlete Keenan Allen! The panelists go 0-2 tonight.

