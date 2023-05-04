‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 12 recap: Who advanced to the semis and who was unmasked in ‘Quarter Finals’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer”: It’s the “Quarter Finals” on “The Masked Singer,” and the British are coming! Watch the final four compete for a spot in the coveted semi-finals, performing hit songs from artists across the pond. Only one will be unmasked!

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. One famous face will be unmasked in the all-new “Quarter Finals” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, May 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 11, three “Saved by the Bell” singers—Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa—competed for their spot in the quarter-finals. Medusa came out on top, revealing actor Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis and NFL star Keenan Allen as Gargoyle. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — Starting things off tonight will be Macaw. He says, “I can’t believe that I’m here. You also take it personally in a competition. If you make it, it’s not so much about, ‘I won. I beat everyone.’ It’s like, people are accepting me. They like me! Acceptance is definitely something I’ve struggled with both in my career and in my personal life. So to be here on this stage, and feel so comfortable and celebrated, for just being myself feels great. Now, I wanna do a good enough job that it’s worthy of going into the semi-finals.”

8:10 p.m. — Macaw is singing “Your Song” by Elton John tonight. It’s not long before Jenny exclaims, “I’m getting the chills!” It’s a soulful rendition that sounds worthy of advancing to me! This is by far Macaw’s best performance of the competition. Ken asks, “Is he the frontrunner now?” Robin calls it “outstanding.” Nicole applauds him for showing “all the colors of his heart.” For tonight’s super-clue, Gerard the Butler brings out an envelope that says “Leader” inside. Macaw says, “Whether in the studio, on the stage or on TV, I know how to lead.” This leads the panel to guess Macaw is Macaulay Culkin (Ken), Gavin DeGraw (Robin), Ryan Cabrera (Jenny), Darren Criss (Nicole) or David Archuleta (Nicole). Then Macaw adds, “I just want you to know, I at first didn’t think I was going to be able to handle the pressure of being on a stage like this again. But, I have had so much fun after going through a lot of life transitions. I feel like I’m able to spread my wings and show my true colors. Being on this stage, in this costume, makes me feel like I’m being myself.”

8:15 p.m. — Next on the stage is California Roll. They state, “This is such a different experience than we have ever done. How many people can say they dressed up like a sushi and sang Lady Gaga? It really is just about our voices and our singing and trying to push ourselves where we can’t us the foundation of what we know. Which is exciting because we get to expand into new territories, new sounds, new heights with no shame. So tonight we’re taking it up a notch! And hopefully it will get us to the semi-finals. This is going to be the greatest performance!”

8:20 p.m. — The California Roll quintet is singing “Creep” by Radiohead tonight. Their signature harmonies have Jenny’s jaw practically on the floor. After kicking things off softly, they transition into an epic rock anthem. Impressive! Jenny says, “My mind is blown! Just bring out the Golden Mask Trophy right now.” Nicole says, “Together, collectively, you are limitless.” Gerard the Butler brings out a clue that says “White House.” California Roll says, “Well, we had such a good time performing at the White House, they even gave us a standing o.” This leads the panel to guess California Roll is Pentatonix (Jenny), the cast of “Hamilton” (Nicole) or Miami Sound Machine (Ken). California Roll adds, “The harmonies come from our soul. The reason we sing is to spread love, peace and joy.”

8:28 p.m. — It’s UFO’s turn to hit the stage. She says, “I was really nervous when I sang my first song, but I’m really excited to have made it this far. This experience has exemplified going out of my comfort zone and being more vulnerable than I’ve ever been before. So much of my career is based on the way that I look physically, so adding value because of my energy or my singing, it feels like there is more that I have to offer. And I’m getting older as well. I’ve gotta hold onto something!”

8:35 p.m. — UFO is singing “Tears Dry On Their Own” by Amy Winehouse. It’s a fun jam, but she’s vocally out of her league based on the two previous performances. “You command the attention from the audience — you are so fun!” exclaims Jenny. Gerard the Butler brings out a clue, this time a telephone, which Nick picks up and hears a bunch of mumbling. He says they were saying “Red, white and blue.” UFO says, “I’m beyond proud represent and come from the USA!” This leads the panel to guess UFO is Lilly Collins (Nicole), Rebecca Romijn (Ken) or Molly Sims (Robin). UFO adds, “This is really freeing for me because my usual career is very rigid. I feel like you have to be perfect. It’s all about your appearance. It’s kind of strange, but honestly, this is the most authentic I feel I’ve ever been able to be. So thank you so much!”

8:42 p.m. — Last up tonight is Medusa. She says, “I definitely did not imagine I would make it this far, but I did try to manifest in the best ways that I could. I lit a candle, rehearsed extra hard, talked to my therapist, and now, here I am having literally clawed my way back into the competition. From the beginning I’ve been very competitive with myself and I’m excited I get to compete against all the champions – especially California Roll for a rematch. There have been tears, laughter. It has felt beautiful and crazy and I just hope I make it to the end.”

8:46 p.m. — Medusa is singing “Someone Like You” by Adele. Her emotional tone causes Jenny to say, “Oh my God!” after just one verse. It was an emotional performance and Jenny adds, “If she sang that in the finale, she would win.” Robin is on top of the desk cheering, “Outstanding!” Nicole calls her “fearless” and “a revelation.” Gerard the Butler brings out an extra clue that says “Mom.” Medusa says, “Being an artist is my greatest passion, but being a mom is my favorite job.” This leads the panel to guess Medusa is Ellie Goulding (Robin), Imogen Heap (Nicole), Regina Spektor (Nicole), Bishop Briggs (Nicole), Amy Lee (Nicole), Halsey (Jenny) or Ashlee Simpson (Jenny). Medusa adds, “I have experienced devastating loss in my loss and I think my goal as an artist was for people to feel less alone. That’s what music has always done for me. Just the fact that you guys are feeling what I’m trying to portray means more than you will ever know.”

8:55 p.m. — The studio audience has voted and it’s time for three semi-finalists to be announced and one celebrity to be unmasked. The singer with the least amount of votes is UFO. Macaw, California Roll and Medusa are off to the semi-finals.

9:01 p.m. — Before UFO pulls off that mask the panelists submit their final guesses: Molly Sims (Robin), Gigi Hadid (Jenny), Lily Collins (Nicole) and Rebecca Romijn (Ken). The time comes for UFO to take it off. She pulls off the mask and reveals she is actually 2012 Miss USA and Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo! All of the panelists were wrong.

