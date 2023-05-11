‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 13 recap: Who was eliminated in the ‘Semi-Finals’ [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer”: It’s a three-way Battle Royale! The remaining three celebrity singers perform in the “Semi-Finals,” but only two will move on to compete in the season finale. Will California Roll, Macaw or Medusa be unmasked? Follow along with our live blog below.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 12, the final four competed for a spot in the coveted semi-finals, performing hit songs from artists across the pond. Ultimately UFO was beamed off the stage and revealed to be beauty queen Olivia Culpo. But enough about last week — let’s find out who will be heading to the Season 9 finale!

8:03 p.m. — California Roll begins the night, saying, “I think I speak for all of us that it’s really exciting to be here in the Semi-Finals because we love a little friendly competition. It’s really nice to be able to flex that creative muscle right now. Yeah, it’s definitely a full-circle moment. While we were rehearsing and filming I feel like I’m having flashbacks of the first time we performed together. I’m even having some of the same anxiety as before. I remember being so nervous I literally was backstage for ‘Uptown Girl’ just singing it over and over again. I was like, ‘Oh my God am I 19 again?’ But it’s making me realize how far we’ve come as a group and as musicians individually. I feel like we’re really stretching ourselves creatively. One of the things I’ve loved about what we’ve been doing is taking the reins on the creative process. We may get something that’s very much us, but present something to the world that feels like it’s innovative and creative. Hopefully that will impress the audiences and judges and take us to the final round.” Visual clues included a #1 Roll card with a 5 star rating.

8:10 p.m. — For their performance California Roll is singing “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson. It’s sort of a soulful country version and their harmonies are as tight as ever. That was great! Nicole calls it an “honor” to have them on the stage. California Roll says they share a connection with Jenny. They mention she may remember them from their time on Broadway. This leads the panel to guess California Roll is the “Dear Evan Hansen” cast (Jenny), the “Spring Awakening” cast (Nicole) or the “In the Heights” cast (Ken).

8:15 p.m. — Medusa is next and she says, “Making it into the Semi-Finals means so much to me. The coolest part of all is that this the show the person closest to me would have 100% been a fan of. She was a really colorful, vibrant person and was my biggest cheerleader. In 2020 I lost her. She was really young and it was really sudden. When you lose your other half it’s really hard to see what your future could look like. So it felt like the biggest blessing ever when I found out I was pregnant with my son. It felt like a gift from her. She and my son are a big part of my soul and my spirit. It really makes my heart soar when the judges feel emotionally attached to what I am singing about and I always attribute it to them. I’ll be channeling them tonight, as always, with a song that had me tearing up even at soundcheck. I’m hoping that energy comes across and will push me to the finale.” We saw visual clues that included a photo of Sarah McLachlan and a ship.

8:25 p.m. — For her performance tonight Medusa is singing “Take Me To Church” by Hozier. She’s a passionate performer who always pushes herself vocally. She has the judges screaming and applauding from the top of their desk. Medusa reveals she’s connected to Robin. Both of their voices have taken them on a journey. One that put platinum on their walls. So, now we know Medusa is a platinum-selling artist. This leads the panel to guess this could be Grimes (Robin) or Dido (Ken).

8:30 p.m. — Macaw is tonight’s last Semi-Finalist. He says, “When I first started in my career, I was a lot more reserved because I was young. I was not quite sure who I was and who I was supposed to be. As I was getting to know myself I was also afraid of who I was. I thought if I told the truth I was going to lose anyone, but when I did, it changed my life in such a beautiful way. It helped me feel like I don’t have to hide anything anymore. I always avoided love songs because I didn’t like what they talked about because I couldn’t relate to it. Now I know what it’s talking about because I’ve experienced it. I’m really excited about tonight’s performance because, while I know people are still going through what I went through, to be able to come back on TV, point right at the camera and say, ‘You’re enough’ means everything. It’s so beautiful. Why did I keep this from myself for all this time?”

8:35 p.m. — Macaw is singing “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction for his performance. It was a fun performance, but didn’t really show off his voice. Nicole loved the song choice, but I wasn’t sold on it. Macaw says he is connected to Nicole, saying, “Not only do we both love to travel, but we both have a special love for the Philipines.” This leads the panel to guess Macaw is Darren Criss (Nicole), David Archuleta (Nicole), Daniel Radcliffe (Jenny) or Daniel Bedingfield (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — It’s time for the three semi-finalists to face off in the Battle Royale. They all put their own spin on Bruno Mars‘ “Runaway Baby” and Robin calls it the best battle ever. Jenny says none of them deserve to go home. But somebody is!

9:01 p.m. — The singer coming in third place tonight is California Roll! That’s a shock. That means Macaw and Medusa will face off in next week’s grand finale. But before California Roll unmasks, the panelists submit their final guesses: Cast of “Pitch Perfect” (Nicole), Cast of “In the Heights” (Ken) and Pentatonix (Robin and Jenny). The Rolls work their way out of their masks and reveal they are…Pentatonix! Robin and Jenny got it right. But wasn’t it obvious? That’s a wrap for this week!

