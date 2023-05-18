‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 finale recap: Was Macaw or Medusa crowned the winner? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer”: The final two celebrity contestants will each perform two all-new songs in the season finale episode. Both will be revealed – but only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned the Season 9 winner! Follow along with our live blog below.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. One famous face will be unmasked in the all-new “Season Finale” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

SEE See all 142 (and counting) ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 13, the semi-finalists competed for a spot in the finale. Ultimately California Roll was unmasked in third place and revealed to be Grammy-winning pop group Pentatonix. But enough about last week — let’s find out who the Season 9 champ is!

8:03 p.m. — Throughout Season 9, 21 singers took the stage, but only two remain. Tonight Medusa and Macaw have one last chance to prove they have what it takes to walk away with the coveted Golden Mask trophy. Macaw is up first, and he says, “Becoming the Macaw is exciting because it’s like I’m becoming a new person. Even though people can’t see me in this, in a way it lets me show a lot more of myself. I can show the colors I was too afraid to show and I’m able to tap deeper into my performances. You know, I had a lot of anxiety coming here because I wasn’t sure I could handle an environment of being judged again — especially with millions watching on TV. But being the Macaw makes it a lot more fun, and if I win, it means I actually can win something. It may be the last night for Macaw, but he’ll live in me forever.”

8:08 p.m. — Macaw is singing “Hold Back the River” by James Bay for his first performance. It’s an emotional rendition backed by a choir and all. Ken says, “This is the strongest performance I have seen you do all season.” Nicole calls it “a celebration.” A few guesses for Macaw’s identity this week are Neil Patrick Harris (Jenny), David Archuleta (Nicole) and Darren Criss (Nicole).

8:12 p.m. — Medusa is up next and she says, “I think people who know me wouldn’t be the least bit surprised I’m wearing a costume with a bunch of snakes all over it and looking creepy. I mean a cheeky reptilian enchantress is basically my aesthetic. The truth is I feel really grateful that I have such a powerful costume to embody. Medusa has become my second skin. I’m actually afraid I might get too used to it and won’t take it off when I go on tour. I fought hard to get here and it would mean so much to me to join the ranks of past winners like the amazing Queen of Hearts. Knowing this is the last time I’ll be performing as Medusa is bittersweet, but this experience is something I’ll carry with me forever.”

8:15 p.m. — Medusa is singing “Elastic Heart” by Sia, which seems to fit her voice perfectly. There is always an emotional cry within her performances and she’s really giving her all. Robin says, “You have been one of my favorites of all nine seasons. You are one of the best.” Some guesses about her identity include Ellie Goulding (Jenny), Fergie (Jenny), Grimes (Robin) and Bishop Briggs (Nicole).

8:22 p.m. — Macaw is up again, stating, “When I first started in this competition I didn’t think I would make it this far. And honestly, I didn’t even know if I would still be singing at all. Not a lot of people know this about me, but I had a major injury last year that left me completely silent for three months. I was also going through some really big life amends, and I began to wonder if this is really for me. But after taking time to reflect, I realized there was still a apart of me in performing and that I should keep trying, even with all the changes. Tonight, I chose this song because I once thought that I would end up alone. But from this bird’s eye view, I can see I deserve to be loved.”

8:26 p.m. — Macaw is singing “All By Myself” for his final performance, a power ballad from Eric Carmen that was famously remade by Celine Dion. It takes some big chops to pull this off and he’s got them. Nicole comments, “Honey, you showed us what you are made of!” Macaw gets emotional, replying, “I had a lot of anxiety before coming onto this show because I was afraid to show myself. It’s been a difficult last couple years and I’m truly humbled, so thank you.”

8:32 p.m. — It’s time for Medusa to respond and she states, “I cannot believe that I am here in the finale! It has been such a journey. I am grateful, but deep down in my stomach there’s a fire that makes me really want to win. Because more than any other singer this season, I had to fight the hardest to earn my place here tonight. I was almost sent home, but all of those obstacles have prepared me for this moment right now. Because no matter the circumstances, my priority is still the connection with the people in front of me and the hope that they’ll feel less alone because of my music. I hope when my son watches this he’ll hear Medusa’s message that we are capable of being so many different things all at once. That with great loss there is always still joy and more than anything it’s worth fighting for. I hope I make him proud.”

8:35 p.m. — Medusa is singing “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance for her last hurrah. She’s rockin’ out with this one, but her raw emotion is always front and center. Jenny says, “I don’t know about you guys, but to me that sounded like a winning anthem.” Ken adds, “This is your opus.” Medusa responds, “This means so much to me, and, the fact that I got to end my journey with my sister’s favorite song, and, sadly she’s no longer here. It means so much. Truly, for my spirit and my soul, I really needed this. So, thank you.”

8:40 p.m. — The votes have been counted and a champion is about to be crowned. The winner of the Golden Mask trophy for Season 9 is Medusa! She proudly hoists it above her snakes and screams, “Thank you so much! This is the craziest, kindest thing ever. Thank you!”

8:45 p.m. — It’s now time for the Season 9 runner-up, Macaw, to reveal himself. Before that happens, the panelists submit their final guesses: Jason Mraz (Robin), Neil Patrick Harris (Jenny), David Archuleta (Nicole and Ken). The time comes for Macaw to pull off that beak, and finally know that he is, indeed, David Archuleta! The Season 9 runner-up of “American Idol” is now the Season 7 runner-up of “The Masked Singer.” Ken chokes up, calling David a “ray of light” when his wife was on bed rest, not knowing if their children would live or die, they used to watch him on “American Idol.”

9:01 p.m. — It’s finally time to unmask Medusa, who was nearly eliminated weeks ago. She has clawed her way back to the finale and been crowned the Season 9 Golden Mask winner. What a journey! Before she’s revealed, the panelists submit their final guesses: Grimes (Robin), Fergie (Jenny), Susan Boyle (Ken) and Bishop Briggs (Nicole). The time has come. Medusa pulls off that head of snakes and reveals herself to be Bishop Briggs! Nicole nailed it! Bishop Briggs has joined “The Masked Singer” Hall of Fame as the Season 9 champion.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions